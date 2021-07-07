CPS reports highest 14-day case rate since Feb. 2
Columbia Public Schools is reporting its highest 14-day COVID-19 case rate since February, while multiple summer school classrooms are quarantined.
The 14-day case rate is currently at 28.8, which is the highest its been since Feb. 12, when it was at 32.4, according to the CPS COVID-19 information hub.
Researcher predicts state will see increase of delta variant caseload over next few weeks
The delta variant has been traveling fast throughout Missouri.
On June 23, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a health advisory in relation to the emergence of the variant strain in the state.
As of July 6, 73.3% of Missouri's COVID-19 cases were the delta variant, per CDC data. Missouri is the leading state in delta variant cases.
Columbia Police Department will move to 12-hour shifts
The Columbia Police Department will move to 12-hour shifts starting September 5. Previously, the department had a 10-hour shift schedule.
The change comes as the department works to increase the number of officers on shifts and available to respond to calls, according to a news release from CPD.
Missouri requests damage assessments following June storms and flooding
Missouri has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in 17 counties following June's severe storms and flooding. The request included half a dozen counties in the KOMU 8 News viewing area.
Teams, which are made up of local emergency managers and representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), will document damage to public infrastructure and estimate recovery costs.
First Alert Weather Forecast