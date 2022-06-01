EmVP: 'Fulton greeter' brightens town with a smile, wave from corner
Fulton pastor Mike Crowson has been greeting drivers at a busy intersection from his property for almost two decades.
"He's a welcoming face," said Fulton resident Jeremy Polston. "The times that we live in, there's so much heartache and so much grief. It's nice just to see somebody that's friendly... and just wants to encourage people. Makes a big difference."
Members of Fulton's community are hosting a fundraiser to buy a new wheelchair for Crowson.
New vehicle stop report reveals old patterns in disparities against Black drivers
The Missouri Attorney General's Office released its annual vehicle stops report for 2021 in a press release on Friday. The report uses a measure called the "disparity index," which is the "ratio of a particular group's share of traffic stops divided by that group's share of the population."
The report found that the disparity rate for Black drivers in Columbia was 3.37 in 2021, and that overall stops were up from their dip in 2020. Don Love, who serves on Columbia's Advisory Committee on Vehicle Stops, criticized the data's transparency.
"[The] disparity index, I think, that's too difficult to understand. And it's misleading. As the attorney general's report says itself, you got to be careful when using it," Love said, "Because it can mean different things under different circumstances, particularly comparing two agencies can get you into trouble, because the numbers won't mean the same for both of them."
Suspect in Rock Bridge staff member's death to appear in court Wednesday
Micah McElmurry, 30, will appear in Marion County Circuit Court at 10 a.m.. McElmurry is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail on a charge of criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of his father, Mike Woods.
Investigators found Woods deceased in a Tennessee highway rest stop bathroom around 6 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to an affidavit of complaint, McElmurry was found in possession of a revolver when detained, and had shot his father at least once.
More that 100 community members attended a vigil for Woods on Monday night at Rock Bridge High School stadium.
Workers cut down final oak trees on MU's Francis Quadrangle
The 15 trees will be replaced by around 22 white oaks, which are expected to live for 200 years. The replacement process has started, with five new trees already planted.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that the decision to cut down the trees was not one the university wanted to make, but one that had to be done. The university announced earlier in May that the trees had begun rotting from the inside and were at risk of falling.
"It is something that we felt we had to do. It was a safety issue, and that first and foremost we have to sometimes make a tough decision on," Basi said.
Heavy thunderstorms arrived yesterday evening and provided extreme rain through the nighttime hours for many locations, leading to flooding.
As of 5am, Flash Flood warnings are in effect for Cooper, Howard, Pettis and Saline counties until 8am where a range of 2.00" to 5.00" rainfall accumulated leading to flooded creeks, streams and more importantly, roads.
A flood watch is in effect until 10am for much of western and southwestern Missouri.
There will be some dry-time today and it appears that most of the rain does exit the region for the lunch hours and part of the afternoon. Meanwhile, more storms will begin firing up out in Kansas this afternoon which will arrive later this evening.