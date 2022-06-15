Moberly woman says nearly 150 ounces of breast milk was stolen from her freezer
Chelsey Maylee was going into her garage when she noticed the freezer was wide open, which jeopardized the rest of the milk.
Maylee said she kept 300 to 400 ounces of breast milk in her freezer, and about 150 ounces was stolen. Maylee said her daughter suffers from a condition that causes her to not tolerate formula, making breast milk their only option.
Moberly Police said Maylee filed a police report and provided surveillance footage. The department is investigating the incident.
Forecast: A stretch of 90 degrees days ahead as summer heat continues
Get used to heat and humidity. It is here to stay for the remainder of the month with no major cool-downs expected for the rest of the month.
The heat advisory is set to continue until Thursday evening for central and eastern Missouri as heat indices will reach near 100 Wednesday, near 103 Thursday.
Storms may be possible this evening and tonight, plus Thursday night, especially over western and northwestern Missouri. This chance for storms will be isolated and around 30% or less - So, not everyone will receive rain.
Blue Springs School District cancels school due to mass shooting threat
According to KSHB, the Blue Springs School District is cancelling school and associated activities on Wednesday after a mass shooting threat.
In the district's letter to families, the district said the Blue Springs Police Department received a call regarding a social media post that discussed a threat of a mass shooting.
Both the Blue Springs Police Department and the FBI are looking to find who posted the threat.
In an abundance of caution, nearby Lee's Summit R-7 School District also is cancelling all school activities for Wednesday.
Online petition seeks felony hazing charges for MU fraternity
A Change.org petition requesting felony hazing charges for members of an MU fraternity has reached over 6,000 signatures as of Tuesday.
John Heerhold, a parent of two MU graduates and a current MU senior, created the petition. He wrote that he's "appalled" that felony charges haven't been filed against any member of the fraternity.
The petition requests felony hazing charges under Missouri's anti-hazing statute #578.365.
So far, one fraternity member has been charged with two misdemeanors related to the incident.
MU Health Care doctor offers safety tips as heat wave continues this week
Mid-Missouri is expecting a hot and humid week, and it is important that Missourians practice safety measures while in the heat.
Christopher Sampson, an emergency physician at MU Health Care, said preparation is essential in preventing heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
"Even before going out, you want to make sure that you're well hydrated," Sampson said. "Sometimes that's making sure you've started the day off with drinking plenty of water, because if you're outside and start feeling thirsty, then you're already behind the game and a bit dehydrated."
Columbia programs offer utility assistance during summer heat
Programs across Columbia are highlighting ways to get utility assistance this summer.
LOVE Columbia also helps people with their utility bills.
Megan Larson, communications manager for LOVE Columbia, said the organization is trying to help people during through the heat.
Other organizations, such as Ameren, also offer assistance to help people pay their utility bills.