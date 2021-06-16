MSHP: 5 seriously injured in boat explosion at Sunrise Beach
Six people were injured in a boat explosion in the Sunrise Beach area at Lake of the Ozarks on Tuesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Five people ranging from 12- to 47-years-old faced serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
The explosion happened around 1:45 p.m. near the 10.5 mile marker at Malachi Point Cove, according to Troop F Corporal Kyle Green.
The vessel suffered a mechanical problem causing a fuel-related fire and eventually the explosion.
Some Columbia grocery stores aren't able to give out trash bags, city provides other options
After reports from viewers that it is hard to get city of Columbia official trash bags at grocery stores, KOMU 8 reached out to every store that sells and provides bags for those with vouchers.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Hy-Vee on west Broadway responded that they are out of bags. The Moser's on north Keene Street also responded on Tuesday afternoon and said they have bags for people with vouchers, but does not have any bags for people trying to buy them.
However, Matthew Nestor, utilities community relations specialist for the city, said some stores not having bags is not a big deal since they are also available at City Hall. He encouraged residents to call the contact center at 573-874-CITY if they have any questions or concerns.
CPS parent says she feels "hopeless" knowing her child will relocate
At Monday night's Columbia Public Schools Board of Education meeting, the board voted to redistrict elementary schools over the next three years.
Cathy Chou's son, Ethan, is an upcoming first-grader at Mill Creek Elementary and will be relocated to Russell Boulevard Elementary under the new plan. However, his fifth-grade sister will be grandfathered into Mill Creek, meaning she can stay.
"I feel like it's hopeless," Chou said. "I feel like I did all I can and there's nothing else we can do right now."
Chou is not alone with her concerns, and a group of parents even formed a Facebook group to express concerns about moving to Russell Boulevard.
Teen unemployment rate at the lowest since 1953, but Columbia lifeguard shortage still exists
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that the unemployment rate for youth ages 16 to 19 years old dropped to 9.3% in May, the lowest since 1953.
Despite this statistic Columbia pools are continuing to see a shortage of lifeguards. Because of the shortage Columbia Parks and Recreation opted to keep Little Mates Cove and Lake of the Woods Pool closed for the summer.
MU study finds rural Missouri suffers more from nurse shortage
A new study from MU found that rural Missouri is struggling more than metropolitan Missouri in the nationwide nursing shortage.
Ninety-seven of the state's 114 counties are experiencing nursing shortages and most of the counties are rural.
The study also found that rural counties have a higher percentage of older nurses nearing retirement. According to the study, between 42% to 58% of nurses are older than 55 and nearing retirement.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Wednesday will be the last 'cooler' day of the work week. Expect temperatures to start in the middle 60s and reach the lower 90s in the afternoon. The good news — humidity will remain low and keep the heat index in the lower 90s.