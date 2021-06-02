Former CPD officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor in child's death
Andria Heese, a former Columbia Police Department officer, pleaded guilty to careless driving related to the death of a child in January 2019. The Class A Misdemeanor comes after she struck and killed 4-year-old Gabriella Curry with her police car at Battle High School. Curry was playing on a sidewalk before Heese drove her car onto the sidewalk and hit her.
Heese's defense attorney Donald Weaver said the state will ask for a sentence of up to 180 days in the Boone County Jail followed by two years of probation. Heese's attorney said the state would not object to her being removed from probation after one year if all terms and conditions are met.
Several Mid-Missouri organizations easing mask requirements
Masks are no longer required in City of Columbia, Boone County, MU and Columbia College buildings as of Tuesday. Columbia Public Schools will follow suit a few days later on June 4 when it drops its requirements for school buses and inside buildings. Currently, masks will still be required on Columbia public transportation and inside the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Services buildings.
Mid-Missourians reacted differently to the relaxation of the rules. Those in favor noted that it's a sign of a return to normal while others worried that it's too much, too soon.
Report shows Columbia police pull over Black drivers at a disproportionately high rate
A report from the Missouri Attorney General's Office reveals in 2020 that Columbia Police Department officers pulled over Black drivers at a "disparity index" rate of 3.41, much higher than the rest of the state. For context, any number higher than 1 indicates over-representation in the number of stops relative to a population.
Last year's rate is down slightly from 2019's 3.51. That year was the highest number recorded since data started being tracked in 2000. As a whole, the disparity rate for the state was 1.67 for Black drivers in Missouri compared to 0.95 for white drivers.
Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary evacuated after report of smoke in building
Students at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary in Columbia were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a report of smoke in the building. Columbia Fire Department fire trucks pulled up to the scene. Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier told KOMU 8 News that crews were called around 12:45 and there was no active fire.
A Columbia Public Schools spokesperson said the smoke odor likely came from a malfunction in the HVAC component, but that part will soon be replaced. Students were outside for about an hour and all are safe.
Local stores promote incentives for vaccinations
Hy-Vee, CVS and Gerbes are all offering incentives for those that receive COVID-19 vaccines. Starting on Tuesday, anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee will receive a $10 gift card after getting their second dose. Also launched on Tuesday is CVS's #OneStepCloser sweepstakes which allows customers who receive the vaccine with the pharmacy to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings.
On June 3 Gerbes is launching the #CommunityImmunity initiative that will provide customers and associates with the chance to win one of five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for free groceries for a year.
WEATHER
You might want to grab an umbrella on the way out the door. A few passing showers are possible with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s and warm to the lower 70s for the afternoon.