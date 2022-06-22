Eric Wilde appointed as Jefferson City police chief
A new Jefferson City police chief was appointed Tuesday night at the city council meeting. Capt. Eric Wilde has been with the city since 1998, serving in a variety of positions.
The appointment comes after the department's former chief, Roger Schroeder, retired in March. He served the Capital City since February 1999. Wilde was recommended by city administrator Steve Crowell.
Eric Greitens defends 'RINO hunting' campaign ad, saying 'people are loving it'
In a radio interview on KCMO Tuesday, Eric Greitens defended his "RINO hunting" campaign advertisement, telling the host that "it's clearly a metaphor," and that "people are loving it."
The 38-second ad, which was uploaded Monday on Greitens' Twitter page, shows him with a group of men in military gear breaking into a home and throwing a flash grenade. In a span of about 24 hours, the ad has garnered 3.6 million Twitter views.
The Missouri Republican Party has not issued a statement on the ad.
MU Health Care hopes to start vaccinating young kids by the end of the week
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation for COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 and under on Tuesday. Vaccinations for children at MU Health Care are set to begin by the end of the week.
“We’ve pre-ordered both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but we do not have the ability to vaccinate today. We hope to have vaccination available by the end of the week,” MU Health Care spokesperson, Eric Maze, said.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only two vaccines eligible for kids ages 6 months to 5 years.
Missouri pilots program to reimburse doulas for their services
Healthy Blue, a Medicaid product offered by the Missouri Care Inc. health plan, is reimbursing doulas for their services through its Doula Pilot Program.
In order to be eligible for the program, mothers must be members of Healthy Blue, reside in St. Louis metro area, Kansas City metro area, Springfield area, Columbia area or Cape Girardeau area.
Doulas in Missouri are not covered on the insurance fee schedule, but Erica Dickson, founder of the Mid-Missouri Black Doula Collective, believes they should be because of the outcomes they produce for mothers.
"It has had a great impact on what we have been able to do and who we have been able to serve,” said Dickson.
Forecast: Extra clouds and a cold front help knock down temps, humidity
Storms last night were part of a cold front that is slowly passing through the region bringing relief from big heat and humidity.
There could still be opportunities of rain over the coming days, but the chances will remain under 30% for now and largely will hold for locations west into Kansas. We will see lots of clouds from those storms.
Temperatures will be cooler today thanks to the aforementioned front and cloud cover. Highs today only in the upper 80s with a heat index around 90+ degrees. This is still above normal for the time of year. Thursday will be a repeat of today with highs in the upper 80s.