Columbia residents responsible for removal of tree debris, city says
COLUMBIA - After severe storms passed through Columbia Sunday night, residents have been stuck dealing with the aftermath. The city of Columbia will only pick up debris that can fit in a trash bag.
"At this point we are not picking up bundled branches and limbs from the curbside," Columbia Utilities Community Specialist Matt Nestor said. "Everything that we pick up has to be in a bag, in the official city of Columbia bag."
This has led to a lot of frustration for some residents. Jamie Hecht Sr. is 71 years old and had part of a tree fall right across his driveway on Sunday night. He said he can't afford to hire someone to remove it for him.
"I called the city of Columbia and told them that it's not my fault the tree fell down," Hecht said. "All I was told is that there was nothing they can do. I felt very, very uncomfortable."
MSHP releases annual school bus inspection report
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) released the 2021 annual school bus inspections report on Tuesday.
According to MSHP, the Missouri school bus inspection results include:
- School buses rated as "approved" upon initial inspection: 10,807
- School buses rated as "defective" upon initial inspection: 802
- School buses rated as "out-of-service" upon initial inspection: 264
The buses that are found defective require a repair within 10 days. Buses that are out-of-service require correction of the component(s) before reuse.
Columbia Public Schools had 205 buses presented. Of those, 98% were approved, while only 2% were defective. None were out-of-service.
Moniteau County businesses react as positivity rate is highest since January
CALIFORNIA, Mo. - On Monday, the Moniteau County Health Center posted on Facebook about the increasing COVID-19 positivity rates in the county, which were 17.5% at that time.
“It hasn't been this high since mid-January 2021,” the health center wrote. “PLEASE get vaccinated against COVID. The vaccine is highly effective and safe!”
The county currently has 26% of the population initiating the vaccine process with 23.7% fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Moniteau County is ranked No. 7 in Missouri of jurisdictions with the highest positivity rate, according that same data.
MU researchers use wastewater testing to detect delta variant
MISSOURI − As the delta variant travels across Missouri, COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing, according to MU researchers.
MU researchers are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on the Sewershed Surveillance Project to track COVID-19 cases through wastewater.
University of Missouri professors Marc Johnson and Chung-Ho Lin have been tracking case numbers through wastewater and have noticed the delta variant throughout Missouri.
Missouri had the highest percentage of the delta variant at 29.1%, according to CDC data.