NTSB finds lack of crossing safety measures held significant role in fatal Amtrak crash
According to Chair Jennifer Homendy, the team launched from Washington D.C., to the site of the accident in Chariton County around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday.
The 16-person team is comprised of specialists from mechanical, highway, signal system, and a drone operator, among others, according to Homendy.
In a media briefing held Tuesday afternoon, Homendy announced their findings from Tuesday's investigation, what they hope to accomplish with these findings and when more information will be available.
Wisconsin Boy Scouts played major role in Amtrak train derailment rescue
“We felt this big jolt and then I looked out my left passenger window and I saw smoke all over the tracks and then there was a second jolt and then soon later the train car started to tip over,” train passenger and Boy Scout, Mason Geissler, said.
After the scouts made it out of the train, they immediately began helping others. They said they looked for any way to help and made sure other passengers were okay.
Chariton County community bands together for Amtrak disaster relief
Hundreds of residents from Chariton County and other surrounding areas worked together to support the victims of the Amtrak train derailment that happened in Mendon, on Monday.
The day of the incident, the local K-12 school, Northwestern, opened up its gymnasium for people to regroup, get food, charge their phones and figure out next steps.
Baby identified, parents charged in 2019 'Baby Doe' case
Columbia Police announced Tuesday arrests have been made in connection to an infant found dead in August 2019 near McKnight Tire.
Police Chief Geoff Jones was visibly emotional when he read Samone's name.
"Our number one goal was to give this child a name and honor her memory," Jones said. "That's happened today."
Douglass Family Aquatic Center to open Friday
The Douglass Family Aquatic Center will open its doors to the public Friday, Columbia Parks and Recreation announced.
Meanwhile, Lake of the Woods pool and Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes will remain closed due to structural and mechanical issues, the release said.
Forecast: Temperatures are trending warmer, but humidity staying low until Friday
Get ready for the heat to return to the region, but comes with a catch - lower humidity.
Over the next 5 to 10 days, there will be nearly seven or eight days above 90 degrees, but the humidity will be lower than experienced earlier this month and therefore the heat index is not expected to exceed 100 degrees (except this coming Friday and possibly next week).
Over this upcoming July 4th weekend, there will be storm chances and could bring lots of clouds/cooler temperatures. Regardless, dew points will still be in the upper 60s to lower 70s which means a stick, muggy air will be felt and heat indices will range from 90-95 degrees.