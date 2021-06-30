St. Mary's Hospital reaching full capacity after increase in COVID-19 cases in Cole County
With an increase in COVID-19 cases in Cole County, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital is tight on capacity.
A month or two ago, the hospital saw zero to two COVID-19 patients a day. For comparison, on Tuesday morning the hospital started with 10 patients.
"I believe this morning, we started with 10 [patients] and that could have changed by this time of the day," Dr. Lenora Adams, Chief Medical Officer at St. Mary's Medical Center, said. "... We've consistently seen that trending upward over the last month to where we are now."
On Monday some patients had to be moved to another hospital because there was not enough room for them, according to Adams.
Cole County sits at a 12.43% seven-day positivity rate, and the local health department is encouraging residents to keep getting vaccinated.
The Capital Mall vaccine clinic remains open until July 15 and both Jefferson City Medical Group and nearly all pharmacies in Cole County continue to offer vaccines.
Boone County more than doubles active COVID-19 cases in a week
As of Tuesday, Boone County has 220 active cases, the highest number of cases since mid-February.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department added 59 new cases Tuesday and 78 new cases on Monday.
The five-day case average reached a four-month high of 30.6 cases on Monday. Boone County has not seen a rate that high since Feb. 7, which was 31.6.
The health department told KOMU 8 on Monday that about 10 to 20% of active cases have been partially vaccinated or have not been vaccinated for two weeks. Additionally, only about 15% of cases were breakthrough cases, meaning the resident had been fully vaccinated and had the two week window after their last shot.
National data shows low job search efforts in Missouri
Missouri is one of just four states with job searches 4% below the national average, according to CNBC data.
To combat that, several businesses are doing their part to try to recruit new hires. Bass Pro Shops, for example, is offering new hires a $750 bonus through July 1.
Some city of Columbia employees are also feeling the effects of a low job search rate. Jared Wuest works for the city's solid waste and said having more hands on deck would help.
"It definitely doesn't feel like there's enough of us this summer," Wuest said. "We're scrounging around, and sometimes we have to split routes, so we can definitely use more people."
CPD searching for suspect after assault with a vehicle left 2 injured
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an assault with a vehicle that took place in the Business Loop 70 Break Time around 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Darell Lamont Rogers, 35, of Hawk Point, Missouri, intentionally struck a 51-year-old male with his vehicle and attempted to run over a 40-year-old woman, according to a CPD press release.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and the female victim did not sustain any injuries.
The female victim reported she was in an intimate relationship with the suspect.
CPD is still trying to locate the suspect and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Fulton passes resolution that will allow fireworks to be shot off inside city parks
Fulton residents rejoice — this Fourth of July you can shoot off fireworks inside city parks.
Fireworks can be shot off from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. inside the parks on the fourth after the Fulton City Council passed a resolution at last week's council meeting.
Before the resolution, the city allowed fireworks inside city limits, just not on city property.
Section two of the resolution states that officers of the Fulton Police Department can remove any threat or person who fail to comply with requirements.
If multiple people fail to comply, the police chief can shut activities down.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday morning. Expect temperatures to reach a high of 80 and a low of 71.