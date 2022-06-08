Parson signs 7 bills into law; dozens remain
During a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson signed seven pieces of legislation into law.
There are about 40 bills still waiting for the Governor's signature, according to the Missouri Senate.
There's another 20 bills related to the budget.
Gov. Parson has until July 1 to sign them all into law.
For a full list of the bills he signed, click here.
Cole County Health Department finds ways to stop COVID-19 vaccine waste
The Cole County Health Department (CCHD) said there has been minimal waste of COVID-19 vaccines.
Across the nation, over 82 million COVID-19 vaccines have gone to waste since December 2020.
The majority of the waste comes from expired vaccines or from multi-dose vials, according to NBC.
NBC also said stores like Walmart and CVS are responsible for a quarter of the waste.
Nationwide suicide rate high among LGBTQ+ youth; what support looks like locally
June marks Pride Month nationwide, but in light of this month, nearly half of LGBTQ+ youth have “seriously considered suicide,” according to a recent survey from the Trevor Project.
The Trevor Project is a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention initiatives for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.
According to the survey, 45% of LGBTQ youth considered attempting suicide in the past year, and about 1 in five nonbinary and transgender youth also attempted suicide.
Columbia educators work to bridge the gap between school and workforce
This week, some Columbia employers opened their doors to about 20 Columbia Public Schools educators, counselors and administrators.
The week-long Show-Me Careers Educator Experience aims to fill the gap between their students and the community’s greatest workforce needs. Middle and high school educators are able to learn more about careers such as information technology, health care and construction.
The program, which is co-hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, consists of tours and training to help familiarize educators with opportunities local employers provide. It also highlights the academic pathways that students can take to achieve those careers.
EmVP: JCSD employee hopes graduation dinner leaves lasting memory
As the end of the school year wrapped up, there was a special graduation celebration for four Jefferson City students.
The fifth grade boys from East Elementary School got to say goodbye to elementary school in style. They were chosen to take part in Mr. Nate's Suited and Booted Graduation Dinner.
"When they become men, they'll look back and say, 'Man, I remember how fun that going through the process of going to that graduation dinner was. I want to create that for someone else," Nate Brinkley said. "I just wanted to create that memory for them."
A loud night led to heavy rain, winds and lots of lightning overnight.
While the weather was not as damaging as experienced in Kansas City, there were reports of wind damage over some of our western Missouri communities.
Now, the storms are east and the weather will be fairly quiet for the remainder of the morning, just some off/on rain plus some clouds. Morning temps will hold in the 60s.
Once we get into the afternoon there will be sunshine with temps returning to the lower 80s. Dew point values will be a few points lower this afternoon, so humidity/mugginess will not be as high today, or this evening.