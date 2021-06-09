Missouri ending all pandemic related unemployment benefits this week
Starting on Saturday, Missouri will stop participating in the six federal pandemic-related unemployment programs. Governor Mike Parson previously said that state businesses are not struggling due to the pandemic, but from labor shortages from "excessive federal unemployment programs."
Missourian Marshall White is out of work and feels he is being forced back into the labor force with the benefits ending.
“I've submitted about 50 applications in the last three weeks, I received one interview,” White said. “This job requires that you work 55 hours a week. Honestly, it felt like a prison sentence.”
MSHP investigating latest officer-involved shooting in mid-Missouri
Following Monday's officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City, the investigation is being conducted by Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Jefferson City Police Department's policy is to hand over officer-involved shootings to the organization. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson said it takes a few days for preliminary work, so he doesn't expect to see results from the investigation for a few weeks.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, JCPD officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:45 p.m. near the Capital Mall. Officers then went to the passenger side of driver Clay Willingham's, 32, vehicle. Willingham produced a rifle, and officers told him to drop the weapon. When he didn't comply officers shot Willingham, fearing for their safety.
Daniel Boone Regional Library relaxes restrictions
The Daniel Boone Regional Library will no longer require masks for vaccinated patrons, but they do request that unvaccinated patrons continue to wear masks. There will also no longer be capacity limits inside the library, and the children's computers will be reopening.
At the Columbia location patrons will now be able to reserve study rooms and use the quiet reading room. The library's bookmobile will resume stops at Moser's Foods on Rangeline in Columbia.
FDA approval of new Alzheimer's drug gives local group hope
On Monday the FDA approved the first new medication for Alzheimer's disease since 2003. The new drug is called Aduhelm and manufactured by Biogen. One local group for patients, the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzeheimer's Association, is excited about the new drug and that it will give those diagnosed more time.
"More time to live their lives, more time to be independent and be apart of making decisions.. more time to hold on to memories," Chapter President Tew-Lovasz said.
The ARC's cooling center is open at full capacity for the summer
While the ARC's cooling center will still require six feet of distance between patrons, the center will now operate at full capacity. Last year the center only allowed 14 people at a time, and chairs were socially distanced. This year, all chairs and benches will be back with no social distance.
Boone County Government Center and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services also have cooling centers open. The latter still requires and provides masks inside facilities.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will start in the upper 60s with highs in the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the lower 90s. Patchy fog will be possibly to kick off the day with mostly dry conditions. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, but they won't last long.
