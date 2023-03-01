Planners propose Columbia's roll cart plan be introduced at next city council meeting
City planners suggested the city of Columbia should introduce the city's roll cart plan at the next regular City Council meeting.
This comes after the council reviewed the city's trash collection survey results, where 69% of respondents said they wanted roll carts.
Planners said residents would receive a postcard from the roll cart supplier where they could share what size they'd like to get.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said the city will educate all residents on how the roll cart system would work if passed.
"Remember that if we approve this, it wouldn't go into effect until March of 2024, so we would have plenty of time to make sure that we notify people on exactly how the process will work and what needs to be done," Seewood said.
Jefferson City launches new payment app for metered parking
The Jefferson City Parking Division announced the launch of a new mobile payment application for metered parking.
The app is called Passport Parking, and it is available on both Apple's App Store and Google Play.
The app will charge users a $0.35 convenience fee per parking session in addition to the normal hourly parking rate.
One resident said she will be using the app because "it's a lot easier than digging for change."
'We've had lines out the door': Food banks see rise in need as P-SNAP benefits expire across U.S.
A local food pantry is seeing an increase in the number of people in need almost two years after pandemic food-related benefits expired in Missouri.
Pandemic benefits expire March 1 across the United States, but Missouri stopped receiving those benefits through the SNAP program back in 2021.
Building Community Bridges, a local food pantry, said it has been harder for people to keep food stamps.
"[There's] a bigger value in people coming because their disability or whatever has gone up, and so then they have lost their food stamps," Struemph said. "We're seeing a lot more senior citizens coming because they have lost some of the benefits."
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri said it is now serving around 30% more people each month than it was a year ago.
State lawmakers hopeful to expand charter schools
State lawmakers met on Tuesday to discuss Senate bill 304, which would allow charter schools to operate in municipalities that have a population greater than 30,000 or in any school district that has a charter form of government.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said they are hoping this bill will allow charter schools to move to areas like mid-Missouri. Right now they are only located in St. Louis and Kansas City.
House bill 1205, was also filed to allow charter schools operate in the Columbia Public School District.
"I think parents need to be more in control of their children's education not just where they live, where their zip code is," Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch said.
Audrain County seeks consultants to assess health care options
The Audrain County Commission, Audrain County Health Department and the city of Mexico are beginning to look for a consultant to analyze the county's health care market.
The county is facing uncertainty after closing the Audrain Community Hospital in March of 2022.
The firm selected will be conducting a financial feasibility study.
"We're trying to determine what is financially feasible based on multiple models of health care delivery," Craig Brace, Audrain County Health Department CEO and administrator, said.
House committee passes bill that would ban vaccine mandates
The Missouri House Committee on Emerging Issues passed House bill 700 on Tuesday, which creates provisions related to the refusal of medical procedures or treatment.
With the passing of this bill, Rep. Bill Hardwick (R-Waynesville) said the government will not be able to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine or other future technologies.
"I think the government should not be mandating and that employers have a better idea of how they manage exemptions, the religious and medical exemptions," Hardwick said.
The bill now heads to the House Rules Committee.