Jefferson City School District files an eminent domain lawsuit to expand athletic facilities
Jefferson City School District filed an eminent domain lawsuit on Friday in order to acquire the property needed to expand their athletic facilities at Jefferson City High School.
A representative from the JCSD confirmed that the district filed the lawsuit last week.
The property is the only thing left for the school district to obtain in order to begin their expansion. Construction intends to begin in May.
Columbia Regional Airport to re-add two flights in May
American Airlines will re-add a flight to Chicago-O'Hare International Airport. United Airlines will re-add a flight to Denver the same day. The two flights were suspended due to the pandemic.
Right now, American only offers flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. United only flies to Chicago.
The new flights will open up the day before MU's graduation begins, on May 7. The True-False Film Festival begins earlier that week, on May 5. This will give travelers more options to reach Columbia.
Biden's executive order protects voting rights, local activists say access is still a problem
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sunday to expand voting access and make it easier for people to vote. In a pre-taped address, he said, "Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted."
The president announced the move at a breakfast commemorating the 56th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday", a day when Black civil rights activists were brutally beaten by state troopers while marching for voting rights in Selma, Alabama.
Sturgeon school has second threat in less than a week; parents upset
The Sturgeon K-8 building was evacuated after a threat was discovered on Tuesday.
All students and staff are safe and back in the building after Boone County Sheriff's deputies, MUPD K9 dogs and other local law enforcement cleared the school.
It is the second evacuation due to a threat within a week. On Friday, the district said a staff member reported that a threat of a bomb was written on a bathroom wall in the K-8 building. The district went into crisis protocol and evacuated the building "out of an abundance of caution." A K-9 was brought in for assistance, and the school was cleared shortly after.
Boone County Fire battles 35 fires in 3 days
The Boone County Fire Protection District reported it battled 35 fires in just three days.
"We have been very busy here in Boone County with the natural cover fires that we've been facing," Gale Blomenkamp, Assistant Fire Chief with Boone County Fire Protection District, said. "I just think people need to understand how busy our volunteers have been. You know, they sign up to do this for free, they are volunteer firefighters out there."
CPS parents react to the full-time return to the classroom
Columbia Public School students will make a full, five day return to in-person learning starting April 5.
This start date allows more teachers to get vaccinated as they become eligible within the state's vaccination plan starting March 15.
The decision to return to a 5-day model comes after Monday’s school board meeting where board members voted unanimously for students to make the return. Students have not been in the classroom full-time since mid-March of 2020.