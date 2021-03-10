Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-065-095>097-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-102115- /O.NEW.KLSX.WI.Y.0001.210310T1700Z-210311T0000Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Fayette IL-Greene IL- Knox MO-Lewis MO-Macoupin IL-Marion MO-Monroe MO-Montgomery IL- Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Shelby MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Hannibal, Litchfield, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Quincy, and Vandalia 311 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri, as well as west central and southwestern Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$