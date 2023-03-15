Rosebud holds vigil for fallen Hermann Sergeant
Friends, family and dozens of people from the Rosebud community came out to honor the life of fallen Hermann Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith Tuesday night.
Community members gathered at what they call "The Red Barn" to pray and share their fondest memories of Griffith.
Amy Knight's family owns the Red Barn, and she said Griffith was always there for them.
"He was always a phone call away. We had his cell phone number. We didn't have to call through dispatch. We could call Mason personally," Knight said. "He was just a genuine guy who cared about the people of his community. I'm sure there are plenty of stories that people can tell about him."
Griffith will be laid to rest Sunday. His visitation will be from 9 a.m to 2 p.m at Owensville High School. The services will follow the visitation.
Suspect in Hermann police shooting charged with five felonies
A St. Louis County Man is facing charges in connection to the shooting which killed one Hermann police officer and wounded another.
34-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, died from his injuries at a Hermann hospital just before 11 p.m. Sunday after being shot outside a Casey's convenience store just outside of downtown Hermann.
Simpson's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday in Gasconade County Court.
Glasgow alderman race presents a unique mayhem after all candidates disqualified
Someone in Glasgow could become an alderman after all five candidates were disqualified in the race to fill four of six positions on the Glasgow Board of Aldermen.
The Missouri Ethics Commission declared the candidates disqualified after each individual failed to meet the January filing deadline for a financial statement of intent.
Susan Freese, the North Ward aldermann who is running for re-election, said their paperwork never made it to the Ethics Commission by the deadline.
Freese said all candidates who intended to run will remain disqualified, even as write-ins, but any non-disqualified person can win if one person writes their name down and they simply accept the nomination.
Local banks report no issues following Silicon Valley Bank crash
Mid-Missouri banks report no issues after the Silicon Valley Bank crash on Friday.
Central Bank of Boone County said a few people called and asked questions in response to Friday's events, but it said it is not having those problems.
Commerce Bank also released a statement which said it is stable and "among one of the safest banks in the country."
Steve Sowers, senior regional director at Commerce Bank, said there is no reason to worry here.
"Banks, like Commerce, that have a highly diversified deposit base and the experience and knowledge that comes with serving customers through all economic cycles are well-positioned to help our communities navigate times of economic stress," Sowers said.
Majority of respondents in Ashland recycling survey favor curbside pickup
Ashland residents said they are ready for changes to the waste collection system after the city of Ashland issued an online survey last week.
The survey asked if residents are interested in curbside recycling pickup in Ashland.
76.3% of respondents answered, "yes," while 23.7% of respondents said, "no."
Ashland City Administrator Kyle Michel said if the city switches to curbside recycling then citizens will get roll carts for their homes.