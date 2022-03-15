Facebook group helps Columbia community throughout pandemic
Two years ago, Melissa Rubio-Hernandez and a friend started a Facebook group in an attempt to help others at the start of the pandemic.
She said she started worrying about community members who might not be able to leave their homes or access basic necessities in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak — like her elderly neighbors, people with disabilities or low-income residents.
So she made the "Work together in the Community -- Columbia, Missouri," Facebook group on March 15, 2020.
“I wanted to really help our communities or the community members around our area,” Rubio Hernandez said. “My hope was that I would be able to bring services or help to those who may need it most -- our elderly, and even some of our low income or disabled community members.”
Charles Erickson's parole date set for January 2023
A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to killing the sports editor at the Columbia Daily Tribune in 2001 has a parole date set for January 2023.
Charles Erickson's parole date is set for Jan. 9, 2023, according to a spokesperson at the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Erickson pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of the Tribune's sports editor Kent Heitholt. Erickson was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2005.
Erickson originally confessed to killing Heitholt, but later claimed he was coerced by investigators.
"I know I was coerced," he told KOMU 8 News in 2019. "I was coerced by the police, by the prosecutor, by my own attorney."
UM President Mun Choi announces new investments for students, faculty and staff
University of Missouri System President Mun Choi announced upcoming investments in his State of the University address Tuesday morning.
Choi stated the university plans to invest $1.5 billion in a plan called MizzouForward over the next 10 years. The plan launched last fall.
Fifty-one student-success projects will receive funding to enhance the university's research and education missions as part of the plan.