New CPS superintendent plans to build trust within district and community
Columbia Public Schools announced Dr. H. Brian Yearwood as the new district superintendent on Monday, following current superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman’s retirement at the end of June.
Yearwood will take on the role starting July 1. Yearwood is currently the Chief Operations Officer for the Manor Independent School District, located in a suburb north of Austin, Texas.
KOMU 8 News caught up with Yearwood on Tuesday to talk about his goals as superintendent.
"I would like to accomplish and see the outstanding work of our scholars continue to thrive. Every scholar in Columbia Public Schools has the best quality experience in their educational environment, whether it's pre-kindergarten or all the way to 12th grade," Yearwood said.
Missouri's 'critical infrastructure' workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, essential workers in sectors including energy, agriculture, transportation, childcare, education and more now qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1B - Tier 3.
Meredith Hoenes, Communications Specialist for Boone Electric Cooperative, said although it's an individual decision for workers in the energy sector to get vaccinated, it's a smart one.
"Electricity has become a necessity of modern life, and many of us really don't want to do without it. And so I think that's why we, the utility businesses, were put in such a tier and considered essential even during the shutdown," she said.
Missouri State Fair on this year after 2020 cancelation
Officials are planning for a full Missouri State Fair after the event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus.
Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn on Tuesday confirmed plans to bring the fair back this year. Officials canceled the event last year over concerns about safety during the pandemic.
The Sedalia fairgrounds was instead used for a smaller youth livestock show in 2020.
This year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 12 through Aug. 22.
Rural hospitals now eligible for CARES Act funding
The state's rural hospitals are now eligible to receive reimbursement funds through the CARES Act relief funds.
According to a release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, $10 million has been allocated for the assistance.
Missouri's 62 rural hospitals that provide services to underserved populations are eligible to receive the funds if they can attest that business interruptions resulted in revenue loss between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.
Reimbursements will be capped at $161,290 per hospital.
Requests must be approved by the Office of Rural Health and Primary Care within the DHSS. Hospitals will receive instructions from DHSS on how to apply. Applications must be submitted by May 31, 2021.
Columbia City Council approves renovations at Flat Branch Park
The Columbia City Council adopted a bill Monday night to renovate Flat Branch Park ahead of the city's bicentennial.
The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department will return the park's creek to its natural state and remove concrete supports. It will also make safety improvements and other renovations.
Weather
(4:50am) Pea to dime-sized hail being reported in the storm near New Bloomfield by our friends at channel 13 #mowx pic.twitter.com/rCtGfbC2lX— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 17, 2021