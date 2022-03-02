Gov. Parson appoints Paula Nickelson as acting director of DHSS
Gov. Mike Parson announced his appointment of Paula Nickelson as the acting director of Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services.
Since she was sworn in as acting director, Gov. Parson does not have to put her up for confirmation in the Senate.
The announcement comes after former director David Kauerauf resigned from the position on Feb. 1. Following protests at the capitol over vaccine requirements, state senators refused to confirm Kauerauf's nomination.
For over 22 years, Nickelson has worked in the state's DHSS.
During her tenure with the department, Nickelson has worked in maternal-child health, chronic disease prevention and emergency preparedness and response.
Barricaded man in custody after standoff at Oak Towers on Garth Avenue
A man is in custody after barricading himself inside his Oak Towers apartment and firing shots at officers Tuesday morning.
The Columbia Police Department responded to the apartment where they found the barricaded man. He fired shots at the officers, but they did not return fire, according to CPD.
The suspect later surrendered and was taken to a local health facility to be evaluated and receive health services.
As a precaution, Columbia Public Schools redirected Ridgeway Elementary School students to Jefferson Middle School.
Gov. Parson orders Capitol dome to be lit blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
Gov. Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukraine flag, from Tuesday until Friday.
The colors show solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy and their country against Russia.
"Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it," Parson said.
Jefferson City woman reflects on her family living in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Even after moving to Jefferson City five years ago, Mariia Wade feels the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Wade was born and raised in Odessa, Ukraine. Today her children still live in the Ukrainian city.
Wade said her family has heard a couple of alarms that fell on the outskirts of Odessa.
"When I think about my little granddaughter... it was horrible. Today, this morning there was an alarm- our morning, their evening- my daughter told her little girl to hide in the bathroom because it is the safest place to hide in the apartment," Wade said.
City of Columbia finishes construction of fence on Fifth and Walnut garage
The city of Columbia recently completed installation of a 10 and a half foot fence on the roof of the Fifth and Walnut parking garage.
Since opening in 2011, the garage has been the site of at least eight suicides, with the most recent one in fall of 2021.
A friend of Haven, the woman that committed suicide on the garage in fall 2021, reacted to photos of the construction of the fences.
"I know in my heart, but if that fence would have been there, that night Haven would not have done that," Sarah Moore said.
It's expected to be another day of warm temps. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team predicts morning temperatures near 40° and high temperatures warming to the middle to upper 70s. Plus the day is under record watch for the day as the current record high is 78°, the same high predicted for Wednesday.