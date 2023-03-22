Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts forum for local races
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce provided an opportunity for members of the business community to connect with candidates for the April 4 municipal election.
Candidates for Columbia's First and Fifth wards and the Columbia School Board answered questions about issues most relevant to business leaders in Columbia.
In response to Columbia's 2.2% unemployment rate in January 2023, candidate Nick Knoth said the number is good to hear at first, but at the same time, it can create issues of recruitment and retention.
"We need to create a community that people can and want to live in," Knoth said. "So that requires addressing affordable housing, requires improving infrastructure, ensuring equitable access to opportunities and services."
Absentee voting begins in Boone County
No excuse absentee voting began Tuesday in Boone County in advance of the April 4 municipal elections.
Residents can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays until April 3 at the Boone County Government Center.
Those who are eligible for an absentee ballot by mail must request their ballot online by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Swift Prepared Foods ready to expand from Moberly to second plant in Columbia
Swift Prepared Foods, a national, JBS-owned meat processing company, is set to open April 6 on Paris Road in Columbia.
Swift's other Missouri location has been operating in Moberly since May 2021.
The Moberly plant employed over 300 people, even though it was only projected to create about 200 new jobs.
"We knew it helped the economy, but there's helping to a greater extent than we thought," Troy Bock, the director of Moberly Parks and Recreation, said.
People in Columbia said they are looking forward to the opening of the Columbia plant after the huge economic success in Moberly.
Two teens charged with hate crime after shooting damages Mennonite Church in Morgan County
Four people, including two juveniles, are now in custody after being suspect of causing damage to a Morgan County Mennonite Church over the weekend.
Deputies arrested Bryce Martin, 18, of Fortuna, and Zachary Stauffer, 18, of Versailles.
Both Martin and Stauffer each face charges of first-degree property damage, armed criminal action and property damage motivated by discrimination.
Court documents said deputies saw at at least 52 bullet holes outside the church. Damage is estimated to be at least $1,000.
Forecast: Passing showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday
Morning temperatures on Wednesday will start in the lower 40s, but highs will warm to near 70 degrees throughout the day.
We’ll be watching for two rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The first one will be in the morning, to which we will follow with a lot of dry time into the afternoon.
The second round of thunderstorms will be possible in the late evening and overnight hours, and if they manage to form there could be some hail.