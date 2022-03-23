Rural concern grows over 2 Noble Health hospitals limiting services
To Melissa Van Dyne, the executive director of the Missouri Rural Health Association, Noble Health limiting services at two of its hospitals is a cause for concern.
"My initial reaction was kind of, of shock and surprise," Van Dyne said. "Anytime a hospital, in the state, especially in our rural areas, suspends emergency services, I get a little bit worried because in our rural areas, people have to travel further to get emergency services anyway. So by suspending those services, that length of getting to a hospital for emergency services is longer."
Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital and Noble Health Callaway Community Hospital are temporarily limiting services, the health corporation announced Friday. The move comes due to a technology issue with IT. All inpatient admissions will be stopped and EMS services will be diverted to other area hospitals.
Dennis Gates welcomed as Missouri men's head basketball coach
The UM System Board of Curators officially approved Dennis Gates to become the new head coach of the Missouri men's basketball program after an executive session Tuesday morning.
Gates appeared alongside Curator Jeff Layman, Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, and UM System President Mun Choi at his introductory press conference Tuesday afternoon.
House committee discusses fuel tax break bills
State representatives discussed a potential 6-month fuel tax break in a committee hearing Tuesday.
Rep. Adam Schwadron (R - St. Charles) and Rep. Travis Fitzwater (R - Holts Summit) presented House bill 2801 and House bill 2813 to Government Oversight committee members.
Both bills propose a one-time, six-month tax exemption on all sales of motor fuel that would go into effect up to 30 days after it is signed into law.
In October, the statewide fuel tax increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents per gallon.
Two men charged with burglary of Monroe County woman's home
Two Missouri men are charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a Monroe County woman's residence on multiple occasions.
John Conde, of Hallsville, and Joshua McNabb, of St. Louis, were arrested last week by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The two each face charges of burglary, stealing $750 or more and six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The two allegedly broke into Betty Hayes' home between May 1 and June 30, 2021. An endangered silver advisory was issued for Hayes on Dec. 17, 2021, and she still has not been located.
'I stand by my sworn statements': Sheena Greitens issues statement after her abuse allegations against ex-husband
Sheena Greitens has issued a statement saying she stands by her sworn statements after she accused her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and current GOP senate candidate Eric Greitens, of abuse.
Sheena Greitens filed an affidavit in Boone County court on Monday, which accused Eric Greitens of physical abuse against her and their children. The allegations were first reported by the Associated Press.
First Alert Weather
A rainy evening helped lead to additional rain accumulations across the state overnight and more is to come today.
This rain is much needed as we have been in a rainfall deficit for the last several months now. While rain is likely today, these showers will be much lighter than yesterday, so totals are not expected to be high - ranging from 0.25" to 0.40" through tonight.