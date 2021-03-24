Wednesday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot
The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot for the April 6 municipal election is Wednesday at 5 p.m.
This year, voters can no longer cite COVID-19 as a reason for absentee voting. You must qualify for a mail-in ballot under other provisions.
Those provisions include illness, physical disability, being a poll worker and absence from Boone County on Election Day.
Iowa man makes Missouri Twitter account to help find vaccination appointments
Many people are having difficulty finding vaccination appointments near them, so others have stepped up on social media to alert when there are open appointments.
An Iowa man has started a Twitter account, @MOVaccineAlerts, that alerts Missourians of where and when there are open appointments in the state.
Ben Finley originally started the account in Iowa, in order to help himself and his family find appointments. After getting appointments for the people in his life, he branched out to help others. He runs multiple accounts for different states around the country.
Proposed budget cuts could be detrimental to disabled community
Governor Mike Parson has made two recommendations for budget cuts to Missouri's consumer directed services program. CDS, which is part of the Medicaid program, allows those in the disabled community to live a more independent life.
This program currently serves more than 40,000 Missourians.
Services for Independent Living (SIL) in Columbia and Independent Living Resource Center in Jefferson City are fighting back against the cuts. Together, the two organizations serve over 200 mid-Missourians on the CDS program.
SIL is funded in part by CDS and provides mid-Missourians with assistance and in-home aides.
SNAP benefits increase should relieve some pressure off Missouri food banks
Feeding Missouri Director Scott Baker said earlier this year that Missouri food programs could “see the light at the end of the tunnel” but were very much “still in the tunnel.”
Baker is referring to the “persistently high demand” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 22 million-plus jobs were lost over the last year. More people in Missouri need help, and food programs are still in need of support.
The two main sources of support, SNAP and food banks, work together to provide for Missourians in need. When there is more difficulty in receiving one, there is increased demand on the other.
AstraZeneca vaccine delayed, MU Health Care still hopeful to meet vaccination goals
AstraZeneca's vaccine rollout was looking promising Monday, but after news of concerning data was released Tuesday morning, there might be more delays in the process.
MU Health Care's vaccine committee co-chair Dr. Margaret Day said the vaccine is likely not going to be on our doorsteps soon, but we should be encouraged that science is doing its job.
Day said she's hopeful MU Health Care will still meet its goals of having vaccinations open for everyone by May, or earlier.