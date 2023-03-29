Orscheln distribution center in Moberly to go under new ownership in May
Orscheln Farm and Home's corporate office and distribution center in Moberly will go under new ownership this May.
Bomgaars Supply Inc., an Iowa-based company, will take ownership of the office and 333,000 square foot distribution center, starting May 21, according to Missouri Department of Workforce Development website.
Tricia Whittlemore, director of Tractor Supply's public relations, told KOMU 8 News that approximately 32 positions are being eliminated in the transfer.
Bunceton superintendent prioritizes more school security after Nashville shooting
The uncertainty of children's safety can be a parent's worst nightmare. With the recent school shooting in Nashville, it's opening the eyes of school districts to invest more resources into safety.
The heightened emphasis on school safety has become a priority for Bunceton R-IV School District Superintendent Kathryn Anderson.
"I think it requires a lot more time and attention to make sure that we're doing everything possible for our students, staff, parents and patrons, [keeping] everyone safe," Anderson said.
Police report juvenile injured in shooting off Clark Lane
A juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to tweets from the Columbia Police Department.
Police say around 12:45 p.m., they were notified that a juvenile male walked into a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
CPD said through investigation, they found a crime scene at the Links Apartment Complex, off Clark Lane and Ballenger Lane in north Columbia.
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspects Callaway Plant for safety
A team of inspectors from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) visited the Callaway Nuclear Plant for a baseline inspection this month. It's the first step in a routine but critical inspection to ensure regulators and the plant's operators are on the same page.
"We want to make sure we have a match between documents on paper and systems as they actually exist a the plant," NRC spokesman Victor Dricks told KOMU 8.
It's just one part of an elaborate safety net designed to keep the plant, which is 10 miles southeast of Fulton, safely operating.
Police investigate outside north Columbia restaurant
Police were seen investigating Tuesday afternoon at a north Columbia strip mall.
Columbia police officers had the parking lot of La Siesta on North Rangeline Street blocked off. The area was cleared by 2:15 p.m.
Hallsville resident Molly Edwards was eating lunch with her son at La Siesta when she said a person in a white Chevy Impala shot at what appeared to be three teenage boys.
Opponents fear Senate's DEI bill would affect university accreditation, curriculum
Just one day after a House committee passed two diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training restriction bills, the Senate's "Do No Harm Act" came to a committee Tuesday morning.
SB 410, referred to as the "Do No Harm Act," seeks to remove DEI requirements in state-funded universities and health care - requiring them to certify to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that they do not require anyone "to ascribe to, study, or be instructed with diversity-equity-inclusion ideologies or materials," according to the official bill summary.