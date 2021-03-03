State and Boone County using honor code for residency vaccine eligibility
Residents made appointments ahead of time to get their vaccines at the Cooper County mass vaccination clinic Monday and Tuesday at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville.
Missouri announced its plan for Phase 1B - Tier 3 last week, which may not include non-Missouri residents.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said if someone lives or works in the county, the vaccine is available as long as you fall under Phases 1A or Phase 1B - Tiers 1 through 3.
Teams to compete for Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge design contract
MoDOT says it has selected four teams to compete for a contract to design and build a new Missouri River Bridge on Interstate 70 near Rocheport.
The teams each include several consulting and contracting companies. MoDOT says it chose the four teams based on statements of qualification.
The design-build teams include:
- Traylor-Ames Joint Venture Team - Traylor Brothers, Inc.; Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; Ames Construction, Inc.
- American Bridge/Garver Team - American Bridge Company; Garver, LLC; Hg Consult, Inc.; Terracon
- Rocheport Bridge Constructors - Massman Construction Company; HNTB Corporation; Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
- Lunda Team - Lunda Construction Co.; Parsons Transportation Group, Inc.; Dan Brown & Associates; Hugh Zeng United
Modified health order helps Boone County businesses serve more customers during pandemic