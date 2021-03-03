State and Boone County using honor code for residency vaccine eligibility

Residents made appointments ahead of time to get their vaccines at the Cooper County mass vaccination clinic Monday and Tuesday at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville.

Missouri announced its plan for Phase 1B - Tier 3 last week, which may not include non-Missouri residents.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said if someone lives or works in the county, the vaccine is available as long as you fall under Phases 1A or Phase 1B - Tiers 1 through 3.

Teams to compete for Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge design contract

MoDOT says it has selected four teams to compete for a contract to design and build a new Missouri River Bridge on Interstate 70 near Rocheport. 

The teams each include several consulting and contracting companies. MoDOT says it chose the four teams based on statements of qualification.

The design-build teams include: 

  • Traylor-Ames Joint Venture Team - Traylor Brothers, Inc.; Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; Ames Construction, Inc.
  • American Bridge/Garver Team - American Bridge Company; Garver, LLC; Hg Consult, Inc.; Terracon
  • Rocheport Bridge Constructors - Massman Construction Company; HNTB Corporation; Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
  • Lunda Team - Lunda Construction Co.; Parsons Transportation Group, Inc.; Dan Brown & Associates; Hugh Zeng United

Modified health order helps Boone County businesses serve more customers during pandemic

Greg Butler and Katy Ugalde spend their time cooking and perfecting the menu of local Columbia restaurant, Sagua La Grande Cuban Café. With Boone County's modified health order, the married couple will spend less time worried about how their restaurant will survive the pandemic and more time in the kitchen. 

The modified health order goes into effect in Boone County on Thursday, March 4 at noon. Restaurants, bars and other businesses will be able to go back to normal operating hours and no longer have to close at midnight. Businesses are also able to operate at 50% capacity or 200 people, which is doubled from the previous health order. 

Transgender athlete bill to be heard Wednesday in House committee

A bill that would require athletes who compete in gender-specific sports to play in the category based on their biological sex will be heard Wednesday in the Missouri House of Representatives committee.

House Joint Resolution 53 is sponsored by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-47) and would allow Missouri voters to decide on a constitutional amendment to add the legislation. 

Wednesday's hearing will allow testimony from both proponents and opponents, one hour from each group.  

Missouri public schools to use standard budget after using reserves due to the pandemic

School districts across Missouri will receive millions in previously restricted funding, which will be used to address the learning gaps created due to the pandemic.

Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that he would release the rest of the restricted budget, which gives $123 million to K-12 public schools across Missouri.

Each school district is required to have a certain level of reserves, but some are able to go above it. This all depends on local resources and property taxes to fund schools.

