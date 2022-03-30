Truck driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed Boone County fire official
A Kansas City truck driver pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in connection to a crash that killed a Boone County fire official in December.
Kevin Brunson appeared without an attorney Monday in Boone County court. A public defender was appointed to the case.
Brunson, 64, is currently being held in Boone County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
Omicron BA.2 subvariant detected in mid-Missouri
The omicron BA.2 subvariant is presumed to be in Missouri, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The subvariant was detected in more than 10 sewersheds across the state, including in Columbia, Jefferson City and Eldon. DHSS released the wastewater sample data from the state's Sewershed Surveillance Project for the week ending March 14.
Stephens College and Boone Health collaborate to educate future nurses
With the country experiencing a nursing shortage over the past few years, Stephens College created a nursing program and partnered with Boone Health to give students a state-of-the-art experience at the Simulation Center.
"It was really in response to the significant national nursing shortage that has happened over the last few years," Monica Smith, chief operating officer of Boone Hospital, said.
She said there was a looming question they asked themselves as more nurses left the field and more patients needed hospital services.
Dogs provide companionship and protection for those experiencing homelessness
Some people who experience homelessness choose to keep their pet over having a warm bed to sleep in. Minda Edwards is one of those people.
She spent the winter homeless in Columbia starting at the beginning of December 2021.
After losing her home, she said she and her fiancé Joseph Bowen slept in various homeless camps and hotels with their two dogs, Milo and Meadow. While there are homeless shelters in Columbia, many of them are not pet friendly.