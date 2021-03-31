Missouri House votes against funding Medicaid expansion
Missouri's House has voted against paying for thousands more low-income adults to get Medicaid.
Missouri voters last year amended the state Constitution to expand eligibility for the government health care program.
The Republican-led House on Tuesday voted down several Democratic proposals to fund Medicaid expansion.
Missouri Senate bill proposes ban on police chokeholds, but activists say more needs to be done
Legislation proposing to ban police chokeholds in Missouri is heading to the House chambers. Local activists are reacting with mixed feelings to the bill's passage in the senate.
Senate Bill 53 passed 30-4 in the Senate on Monday. It passed on the same day of opening statements for former police officer Derek Chauvin's trial in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged with the death of George Floyd, which sparked the national Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.
The police reform section of the bill bans chokeholds "unless deadly force is authorized under the law."
Firefighter, 9-year-old and teens give powerful testimony in Derek Chauvin trial
A professional fighter felt scared. An off-duty firefighter felt desperate. A high school student felt threatened. And a 9-year-old girl felt sad and kind of mad.
Feelings of horror and fear were recalled in a Minneapolis court Tuesday as a series of bystanders testified about what it was like to witness George Floyd slowly die under the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin last May.
Six bystanders testified on the second day of Chauvin's criminal trial: a 9-year-old girl, three high school students, a mixed martial arts fighter and a Minneapolis firefighter. All arrived at the scene hoping to buy snacks from a corner store or looking to get fresh air -- only to witness a man's last breaths.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson argued that the case was more complicated than just that video. He said Chauvin was following his police use of force training and argued Floyd's cause of death was a combination of drug use and preexisting health issues.
Less than half of Americans are members of houses of worship
Membership at churches and other houses of worship is at its lowest levels since the late 1930s, according to a new report from Gallup.
Less than half (47%) of Americans surveyed say they are members of a house of worship, down from 70 percent in the mid-1990s.
Pollsters at Gallup say the decline correlates to the rise of the so-called Nones, Americans who claim religious affiliation. Gallup’s survey found that about one in five Americans is a None.
Moniteau County hosts first day of mass vaccination event as Phase 2 begins
The Moniteau County Health Center held the county's first mass vaccination event on Tuesday, one day after Phase 2 of vaccine availability was activated for Missourians.
"We have about 400 people registered today and another 170 tomorrow, but we're also accepting walk ins," Moniteau County Health Service administrator and registered nurse Andrea Kincaid said.
The event runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday, welcoming both scheduled patients and walk-ins.
Dry air will hold on this week and with winds gusting 30-35 mph on Wednesday, there is an elevated risk for fire to spread.
Temperatures are going to start in the middle 30s with wind chills near 30°. Winds will be relatively calm through the morning, but will be increasing in the afternoon.
Sunshine will be increasing through the afternoon too! Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s, but wind chills will be near 40° because it is going to be a windy afternoon. Winds are expected to be gusting up to 35 mph out of the northwest.
Temperatures will drop to the middle to upper 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This means that if you’ve put any sensitive plants outside, you’ll want to bring them inside or cover them up. Winds chills may dip into the lower 20s.