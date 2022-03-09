A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol faces a dozen misdemeanor charges in two counties amid allegations he falsified reports for traffic stops, including the reported race of a driver.
Sgt. Zachary Czerniewski of Montgomery City faces 10 counts of violating provisions of Chapter 590 (Regarding Peace Officers), each a misdemeanor, in Montgomery County. He faces two additional charges of the same in Cooper County.
In some cases, the trooper allegedly reported the driver's race as "white" when the driver was Black, while in others, he allegedly made searches during the stop but reported making no searches in his documentation.
Czerniewski had previously been "counseled by a supervisor for stopping a disproportionate amount of minorities when compared to the demographics of the area in which he worked."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mostly sunny skies are expected with additional cloud cover returning in the late afternoon and evening hours. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s with a range of afternoon temperatures.
Highs will reach the lower 40s near Highway 24, but as you head south you’ll find middle to upper 40s along the I-70 corridor and highs near 50 south of Highway 50.
Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday and will mainly focus on areas along and north of I-70, but snow showers are possible at times for areas farther south.
The Future Leadership Foundation (FLF) is a Columbia faith organization that holds Ukraine very close to its heart. A member of the FLF team Chris Cook is currently in Poland witnessing refugees fleeing Ukraine.
FLF's Executive Director Greg Morrow asked Cook if he would go to Poland to be FLF's "boots on the ground." Cook left for Poland on March 5 and said he didn't sleep the first 48 hours after his arrival. As soon as he arrived in Warsaw, he left for the border.
Cook said Poland is the "main stage of a staging effort to get humanitarian aid into Ukraine."
As gas prices continue to increase, President Joe Biden announced a new ban on purchases of Russian crude oil Tuesday.
The announcement comes after the European Union and United Kingdom announced similar bans earlier Tuesday.
Prices have skyrocketed in the last month, setting the national record of $4.17 per gallon.
According to AAA, Missouri gas prices have seen a $0.60 change in the past month, increasing to an average $3.73.
The all-time high in Missouri was set on July 16, 2008, when prices climbed to $3.94.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report reveals that the truck driver who hit and killed a Boone County Fire Protection District official broke the maximum driving time allowed by federal regulations.
Kevin Brunson, 64, failed to slow his tractor trailer before it crashed into the back of BCFPD Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney's SUV, according to a crash report KOMU 8 obtained through an open records request.
Gladney was in his vehicle at the time of the crash. The full report contains witness statements and additional information on the crash. MSHP Cpl. Nicholas March filed it.