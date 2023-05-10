Parks director, trail walker talk safety after attempted rape on MKT Trail
According to a news release from Columbia police, an adult female victim told police that Michael Tyrone Council, 30, chased her, tackled her and attempted to undress her while running on the trail Monday afternoon.
"I've lived in Columbia for eight years and have been using the trail for six," Trail walker Emily Smith said. "I've never felt unsafe or had an interaction in which there was a situation which made me feel uncomfortable."
Parks and Recreation Director, Gabe Huffington, said there are safety measures in place that are supposed to prevent situations like these.
Columbia Vehicle Stops Committee discusses reporting officer misconduct
The Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stops Committee met for its monthly meeting Tuesday night and discussed a variety of topics, most notably how a citizen can report officer misconduct.
Members brought up the subject because of the video released over the weekend showing a Columbia Police Department (CPD) officer punching a man in the face outside a downtown bar while restraining him.
All the committee members agreed they must make the process of filing a complaint against an officer easier, particularly online.
Highly-debated priority bills await consideration during Senate filibuster
There's only three days left of the 2023 legislative session, which leaves little time for legislators to work on some of the more high-profile items on their agendas.
Some priority and highly-debated bills that are still awaiting consideration include topics such as public education, LGBTQ+ rights, sports betting and corporate tax cuts.
In Tuesday's Senate session, Sen. Doug Beck (D-Affton) awaited his sponsored bill that, if passed, would require a five-day school week. One of his biggest priorities this session was education.
House sends amended NIL law to Parson
With Missouri head coaches Dennis Gates, Robin Pingeton and Eliah Drinkwitz, along with Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois showing support at the Capitol on Tuesday, the Missouri House of Representatives passed an amended House bill 417 that will change the state's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) law.
Once signed by Gov. Mike Parson, the law will allow college coaches, administrators and other athletic department employees in the state to help athletes find and negotiate compensation for NIL deals.
Student-athletes also have the right to obtain "professional representation" or agents while playing college athletics.
MU students and CMHS team up for Children's Miracle Network
Members of Phi Kappa Theta and Phi Mu at MU partnered with the Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network on Tuesday.
For $5, college students could play with the adoptable puppies, with all proceeds benefitting the Children's Miracle Network.
Grace Lightfoot, one of the event organizers and a member of Phi Mu, said the event was not only a way for college students to take a break, but all the money will go toward funding MU's new Children's Hospital.
"I just have so much passion for it, and I know the guys do too, to be able to help these kids and meet them every single year is just life changing and to know that the $5 you are giving here to [pet] a puppy, to get to enjoy yourself, actually goes to help change a kid's life," Lightfoot said.