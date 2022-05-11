All defendants settle with Santulli family after MU hazing incident
The family of former MU student Daniel Santulli has settled with all 23 defendants in the civil lawsuit regarding a hazing incident at the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known at Fiji, that left Santulli hospitalized.
The settlements now require approval through the Boone County's Probate Court. Judge Joshua Devine said this could take around 60 days.
David Bianchi, one of the attorney's for the Santulli family, said once the 23 settlements are finalized, the family will file additional lawsuits against other former Fiji members.
TARGET 8: Attorney general mask lawsuit against CPS one of three that remains
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed 47 lawsuits against Missouri school districts with mask mandates earlier this year, but has now dropped nearly all of those lawsuits.
However, the case against Columbia Public Schools is one of the three that remains.
Target 8 put in a sunshine request for the financial documents from CPS to see how much the lawsuit is costing the district.
According to financial records, CPS has spent nearly $6,300 on the lawsuit, and the trial hasn’t even started yet. It is prepared to spend much more with a deductible set at $25,000 per claim and a maximum on each claim of $100,000.
Columbia plant nurseries warn of heat dangers to both plants and gardeners
A week of unseasonably warm weather is intersecting with gardening season. Local plant nurseries have recommendations for mid-Missourians trying to garden, despite the temperatures.
KOMU 8's First Alert Weather Team says Tuesday broke temperatures records with a low of 72 and a high of 93, following Monday's record high of 92. Record heat is expected to last through the week.
Though it feels like summer, it's still only May. CoMo Grow Supply says this also means gardening season has just begun.
After months of demolition and reconstruction, the Sorrels Overpass over Interstate 70 is back open to traffic.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the opening in a tweet Tuesday morning.
The overpass at mile marker 122 was seriously damaged when a Waste Management dump truck struck the underside of the bridge in October. After assessing the damage, MoDOT announced that the 63-year-old bridge would be demolished and replaced.
Forecast: Heat and humidity will continue
After Tuesday, three record temps have been broken this week. The high temperature on Monday, the warm low on Tuesday and the high on Tuesday. It means Tuesday, May 10 was the hottest on record for central Missouri. And more records are expected to be broken this week, potentially five more.
Friday and Saturday will have chances for scattered rounds of showers and storms. A washout is not expected, so there will be dry time. It is too soon to know when it will rain and when it will be dry, stay tuned.
Lingering showers behind the system may give another shot for rain on Sunday, though the potential is low at this time.
Next week is looking cooler and more typical for a third week of May.