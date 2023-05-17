AG's emergency rule restricting transgender health care terminated
Just a week after Missouri lawmakers passed a bill that bans gender-affirming health care for minors, An emergency rule restricting transgender health care was terminated, according to filings on the Missouri Secretary of State's website.
The attorney general did not state the reasoning for revoking the order, JoDonn Chaney said, and there was no communication between the two offices prior to receiving the notice.
A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said he received the termination paperwork around 4 p.m. Tuesday. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade released a statement following the announcement of the termination.
“Andrew Bailey grossly overstepped his legal authority, and everyone knows it," Quade said. "So, it isn’t surprising he withdrew his unconstitutional rule knowing another embarrassing court defeat was inevitable. Missourians deserve an attorney general worthy of the office, not one who persecutes innocent Missourians for political gain.”
Forecast: Sunshine Returns for Wednesday
After a rainy start to the week, conditions dry out tonight as we cool down into the low 50s. Clouds clear for tomorrow, helping us warm back into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Thursday continues this warmer trend, but rain chances returning that night spell out changes for the end of the week.
Friday will begin with rain, but this will be short lived as conditions start to dry out by nighttime. The rain will cause cooler temperatures in the low to middle 70s for the beginning of the weekend.
As sunshine returns, we'll be back near 80 degrees by Sunday. Next week will continue this warmer trend and starts out mainly dry.
Columbia marijuana dispensary employees protest for right to unionize
Employees of Shangri-La Dispensaries, a Columbia marijuana dispensary, began a two-day protest Tuesday in an effort to unionize.
Employees claim the owners have denied workers their rights to collectively bargain. The employees also claim at least nine workers have been suspended without pay or terminated under "suspicious circumstances."
Combination of Go COMO routes will increase wait times for some riders later this summer
The City of Columbia will combine its current six fixed bus routes into three, starting on Aug. 1.
Currently, six Go COMO buses drive along six different fixed bus routes: black, orange, gold, blue, red and green. Under route combining, the city will combine black with orange, gold with blue, and red with green.
Go COMO will not remove any stops from service, but buses will visit the normal stops less frequently, at 90-minute intervals instead of 45-minute intervals.
Jackson Mahomes grabbed and kissed woman against her will three times, prosecutors say
Social media influencer, Jackson Mahomes, and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will three times earlier this year, according to new information in an affidavit.
Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery after the incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, on Feb. 25.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe officially launches run for governor
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe held a press conference and campaign launch at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at the Capital Bluffs Event Center in Holts Summit to officially announced his bid for governor.
After then-Lt. Gov. Mike Parson became governor, following Eric Greitens' resignation in 2018, Kehoe was appointed as lieutenant governor.
He was elected as Missouri's 48th lieutenant governor in November 2020.
Columbia Solid Waste staffing shortages affect recycling pickup
The city of Columbia's Solid Waste department is set to host a meeting on its recycling program Tuesday night amid staffing shortages.
The department currently has 16 open positions, according to Matt Nestor, spokesperson for Columbia Utilities. Just last week, the city was forced to cancel recycling pickup on Wednesday and Friday due to shortages, but the city has been facing this issue since 2015 Nestor said.