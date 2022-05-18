Police give all-clear after Columbia daycare evacuated for bomb threat
Columbia Police said they received a call about the threat around 12:20 pm Tuesday afternoon.
Teachers helped staff and children evacuate to a nearby building. They were brought back around a half an hour later.
The police public information specialist did not disclose what caused the bomb threat, but said that the investigation is still ongoing.
Fulton police issue endangered silver advisory for missing woman
Gladys Bowers, 68, is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a blue jacket, unknown color pants, white tennis shoes and a blonde wig.
She was last seen at Brideway Assisted Living Care, 828 Jefferson Street in Fulton, at 9:30 a.m. on May 8.
No plans set yet for new Columbia trash system since roll cart ban repealed
The Columbia City Council voted 4-3 to lift the roll cart ban that has been in place since 2016.
The public information specialist for Columbia Utilities said at the May 2 council meeting the utilities department presented four different options for a trash system.
The options included privatization, getting rid of the Columbia logo bags, automatic collections, or maintaining the current system.
Judge to rule on motion at a later date in Schmitt mask lawsuit against CPS
A Boone County judge heard arguments in attorney general Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and its former mask mandate on Tuesday.
The district argued the lawsuit is moot, because it dropped the mask mandate. Schmitt's office argued that the case is not moot because there has been no resolution to the policy that allowed CPS to impose the mandate.
Forecast: Wednesday morning storms weaker, heavy rain until 8 am
The heavy thunderstorm activity and rain over night will gradually move its way out of Mid-Missouri by 8 a.m.
KOMU 8 meteorologist Tim Schmidt is tracking rainfall accumulations and is projecting a quarter of an inch of rain in Columbia and a third of an inch in Jefferson City.
There will be a high today of 83 degrees, with sunshine later in the afternoon.
A late week system will bring rain back into the area and will lead to a cool off for the weekend.