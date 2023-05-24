Shooting suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff, police say
Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators spent nearly 10 hours locked in a standoff with the suspect involved in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting and robbery at the Forest Village apartment complex Tuesday.
Police say the suspect has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers made entry into the apartment prior to 9 p.m. and found the suspect deceased on the floor. No other individuals were injured. MU Police will take over the investigation.
Columbia looking for volunteers to improve safety on trails
The city of Columbia is looking for volunteers for its "Park Patrol" program.
Park patrollers serve on city trails such as the MKT Trail, the Bear Creek Trail, and Grindstone Trail. The city hosted a training session for the program Tuesday night for new volunteers interested in joining.
Leigh Kottwitz, the neighborhood services manager for the City of Columbia, said the program was created in 1997 after a sexual assault occurred in the middle of the day on the MKT Trail.
According to the city's website, the patrol will help keep Columbia parks and trails clean, safe, and in good repair.
Another mild day, slim chances for rain this evening
Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to middle 60s, indicating an increase in humidity this afternoon. Humidity today will be noticeable, but not completely unbearable.
High temperatures today will be in the middle 80s, with a slightly higher heat index.
There will be an increase in cloud cover throughout the day leading to rain chances this evening. Most will stay completely dry, but some may experience a pop up shower or thunderstorm. There is no severe weather expected today.
Heading into the weekend, a warming trend will begin. We will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s by Sunday. The warming trend continues into the next week.
U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County reopens after Sunday's fatal train collision
Drivers in Monroe County continue to experience detours and longer travel times Tuesday as a result of the closure of part of U.S. Route 24. However, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced the highway has reopened sooner than initially expected.
Crews have been cleaning remaining debris from a crash that occurred Sunday, after a fatal semi truck collision with a Norfolk Southern train.
Chuck Basye, Jan Mees among applicants for open Columbia School Board seat
The Columbia School Board has received five applications for its open seat with a little over a week to go before applications are due.
The applicants so far include Jan Mees, Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter and Della Streaty-Wilhoit, according to the Columbia School Board's website.
The vacancy on the board was created after Katherine Sasser resigned earlier this month. Sasser said she would be moving out of state with her family due to the consideration of several pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state legislature.
Cooper County to get two new emergency sirens and some policy changes
The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency has announced the addition of two new outdoor warning sirens, One will be placed at Hail Ridge Golf Course, while the other will be placed next to the Campground at the Brady Show Grounds located at Interstate 70 and Highway 179. They are set to be installed next week.
The agency plans to make changes to the testing day policy. Testing will now be held at 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, instead of the first Saturday of each month.