UPDATE; What we know about the deadly Texas shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead
Texas Department of Public Safety Erick Estrada confirmed that law enforcement killed 18-year-old suspect Salvador Ramos.
Ulvalde Consolidated Independent School District police Chief Pete Arredondo said that the gunman is believed to have acted alone.
"It's believed he abandoned his vehicle and entered the Robb Elementary School in Ulvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle," he said.
The Shetty sisters are creating a buzz in the spelling bee community
Sixth grader Aanya Shetty won the 2022 Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee a year after her sister, Jiya, won the 2021 competition.
"I'm pretty competitive," Aanya said. "I like feeling pride in myself when I win."
Aanya will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Neighbors in shock after early morning shooting in Boone County
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office began receiving phone calls from several individuals regarding shots being fired on W. Bellview Street. Deputies did not find anyone struck struck by gunfire. They later learned that an adult male was taken to the hospital with a non-threatening gunshot wound.
A close neighbor, Alexis Williams, said she met one of her neighbors who was inside a home hit by the gunfire.
"The woman said there were so many gunshots[holes] in her house, and she has a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old, and there was a bullet probably inches above her kid's bed," Williams said.
High gas prices cause scheduling problems for OATS Transit
The Mid-Missouri transit service is facing scheduling cuts due to an increase in gas prices.
Columbia resident Bill Holtmeyer, who uses OATS, says he last week to set up times to be picked up and was told services would only be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to funding cuts.
"They were very reliable. They gave me a time, if they confirmed it they were here. The drivers were just excellent. Their equipment was very good, and I hate to lose them," he said.
County Clerks face deadline after congressional redistricting
County Clerks had to compile and revise information on their districts by 5pm on Tuesday because of the new 6-2 redistricting map the state House and Senate signed into law.
With Boone County being split in half, some residents needed to be moved from district 4 to district 3.
"Passing the map provided us with the certainty that we needed to be able to continue to do redistricting," Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. "We've had to plan for redistricting the house districts anyway. So our office ends up being the kind of repository for all the district maps."
Forecast: Showers and storms through Thursday, warmer this weekend
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pass over Missouri this morning and through the early afternoon. Heavy rainfall may be possible and any thunderstorms over eastern Missouri will be capable of small hail, plus gusty winds.
More rain and thunderstorms can be expected overnight through Thursday morning as an upper low pressure system slowly spirals over Missouri, exiting sometime into Thursday evening. Thursday is now forecast to be a rainy day.
Friday will be a beautiful day and a return of sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
This upcoming Memorial Day weekend looks great, and more importantly, dry!