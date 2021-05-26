Community members push for change one year after George Floyd's murder
On the one year anniversary of George Floyd's murder, several local activists are ready to see more change happen.
Columbia NAACP President Mary Ratliff hopes to find more solutions through police reform, including looking for other ways to seek help or resources through other community members before turning to police assistance.
A local group called Bag Chasers Only wants to see everyone come together, no matter their race or religion. Member Keondre Whitaker noted that "behind the scenes" work still needs to be done to end systemic racism.
COVID-19 vaccination distribution decreases in nearby counties
The Cole County Health Department has requested zero vaccines from the Department of Health and Senior Services in the last few weeks. During the first week of April the department received 4,680 doses of Pfizer and is still using the supply.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services received about 1,100 Pfizer doses during the week of April 17. Information specialist Sara Humm said previously the department was only able to order 100 to 300 doses per week, but can now order larger batches because the supply is greater.
MSHP: Driver identified from fatal hit and run on I-70
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim of Sunday's hit and run as 27-year old Zachary Isbell. Melissa Dinwidde is mourning the loss of her friend and recalls Isbell walking everywhere. A fundraiser on Facebook has been set up to cover funeral costs. So far, 54 people have donated $3,126 out of the $10,000 goal.
MSHP is still awaiting Isbell's toxicology report and is not aware of any intoxication or drug use involved with the incident. Corporal Kyle Green also said they won't release information on the vehicle or driver until the prosecutor files charges. Dinwidde hopes justice for her friend is served.
Black community saw a rise in anxiety, depression following Floyd's death
In the days after the murder of George Floyd, the week of May 28 through June 2, 41% of Black Americans showed higher signs of anxiety and depression. According to Laine Young Walker, the chair of psychiatry at MU Health Care, trauma can occur through things people see, like the video of Floyd's murder.
MU student Key Banks experienced racial trauma from seeing the video.
“It is draining both mentally and surprisingly physically as well. Seeing people who look like you, who have backgrounds similar to you, who have families that look like yours, seeing them killed unnecessarily. Seeing them murdered. That is hard,” Banks said.
Columbia business responds to the State of the City address
The city of Columbia revealed that they plan to allocate $1.8 million to help residents with utility and housing payments and to help local businesses. City Manager John Glascock delivered the news, calling 2021 "a year of growth."
The co-owner of Addison's restaurant, Matt Jeanne, said the money is beneficial and said he appreciates the transparent conversations the city is having with local businesses. He said the city waived some fees in compensation for reducing business hours.
The address also revealed that hospitality revenues in 2020 were down 40% and tourism rates were down 9%. Glascock also said that the Columbia Police Department has plans to address disparities, and he was happy about the projects completed by the Parks and Recreation Department over the last 12 months.
WEATHER
It'll be a warm one today. Expect to start the day with temperatures in the middle 60s with highs warming into the middle 80s.
Pack the sunglasses for Wednesday's partly sunny skies. The day will be humid and a spot shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day should be dry.