Columbia City Council decides against installing speed humps on Russell Boulevard
The Columbia City Council voted 4-3 not to install speed humps on Russell Boulevard Monday night.
The plan included five speed humps on the street, which is about half a mile long between Broadway and Rollins Street.
Jim McGuire, who lives on the street, was at the council meeting along with 11 other Russell Boulevard residents.
"I'm totally against the speed bumps," McGuire said at the meeting. "I don't think they're going to be as effective as [city] staff makes you believe. The majority of the residents are opposed to it."
Other residents pointed out that streets around them, such as Manor Drive, have speed humps and that the city needs to add them to Russell Boulevard to "protect the children."
"I actually would prefer to have speed bumps, especially as the parent of a specials needs child," said Jacalyn Houston, whose son is a fifth grader at Russell Boulevard Elementary.
New pedestrian signals will be coming to Worley Street next week
Work on two new accessible pedestrian signals (APS) will begin next week.
The new pedestrian signals will be installed at the Worley Street and Bernadette Drive intersection and the Worley Street and West Boulevard intersection in Columbia.
The new APS will have an audible sound so people with blindness or low vision know where the push button to cross is located.
There will also be an audible signal that tells them when the light is green and in what particular direction is safest to cross.
Jefferson City moves into Phase 3 of its Capital Area Active Transportation Plan
Jefferson City's Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) is making progress on its Capital Area Active Transportation Plan.
The plan aims to create new sidewalks and connections over greenways to help all active transportation users. This includes pedestrians, wheelchair users, bicyclists and people who use skateboards or scooters.
The plan started with phase one last summer and moved to plan two last December. Now, the plan has moved into phase three.
"Phase three entails us looking at what that finalized draft network includes and then what our priorities are for actually implementing the network," CAMPO Planner, Katrina Williams, said.
Organizations join forces to prevent stillbirths in Missouri
Healthy Blue Missouri and its affiliated organization, Elevance Health, is partnering with a nonprofit called Count the Kicks to expand stillbirth prevention efforts throughout Missouri.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines stillbirths as the loss of a baby at 20 weeks or more during pregnancy.
Through this partnership, Count the Kicks was able to add a new Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) survey on the Count the Kicks app, such as whether or not they have access to nutritious food, safe housing or child care.
"If moms need help in any of those areas, they're going to be connected to that resource," Emily Price, CEO of Healthy Birth Day, the parent company of Count the Kicks, said. "It's going to get them safe housing, nutritious food child care within their zip code."
With the new initiative, Count the Kicks hopes to save an average of 136 babies per year in Missouri.
Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting
Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard.
Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested Tuesday, four days after the shooting late Friday in the town of Cleveland, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.
He said Oropeza was found hiding in the closet of a home, under a pile of laundry, after investigators acted on a tip.
Wilson Garcia, who survived the shooting, said friends and family in the home tried to hide and shield themselves and children after Oropeza walked up to the home and began firing, killing his wife first at the front door.
The victims were identified as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.