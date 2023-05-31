Columbia Police Officers Association calls on council to address violent crimes across city
The Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) is calling on the public to attend Monday's city council meeting in an effort to demand change within policing efforts.
The CPOA claims city leadership has "chosen not to support law enforcement and has chosen to allow rampant violent crime" over the past "several years," specifically referencing the attempted rape on the MKT Trail and the homicide in south Columbia last week, according to a news release sent Tuesday afternoon.
MADP petitions for clemency for Missouri man on death row
Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty (MADP) gathered Tuesday in an effort to fight for clemency for a prisoner on death row in Missouri.
MADP's Columbia chapter hosted a meeting Tuesday night at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Columbia, calling for mercy in the case of Michael Tisius.
Tisius, 42, is scheduled to be executed on June 6, according to the Missouri Supreme Court.
Columbia School Board encourages online input of applicants for vacancy
Those interesting in applying for the vacancy on the Columbia School Board have just over a day left to do so, and those interested in leaving feedback on applicants have just over a week.
Applications for the open seat on the School Board close at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Former board member Katherine Sasser resigned earlier this month, creating a vacancy.
The repeat forecast continues
Morning temperatures will be close to the lower 70s by 8AM and will continue to warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Heat indices could be slightly warmer due to an increase in humidity.
Pop-up "pulse" showers and thunderstorms will continue to form across mid-Missouri this afternoon, but again, most will stay dry.
The slight warming and humidity increase trend will continue through the end of the week, as will the pop-up shower chances.
New library rule limiting children's access to 'obscene' books takes effect
Libraries across mid-Missouri are adapting to a new rule that took effect Tuesday.
The administrative rule, enacted by Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, restricts libraries from putting any "obscene" material on library shelves. It also allows parents to object to materials as inappropriate and force libraries to ban “materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.”
Defendant in MU hazing case requests trial in January 2024 or later
Two defendants in the MU hazing case of Danny Santulli had status hearings at the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday.
Benjamin Parres had a status hearing at 9 a.m. with Judge Brouck Jacobs presiding. Parres' attorney appeared in court via WebEx. He asked for a "trial request docket for January 2024 or after."
