Moser's grocery store adds new features ahead of Wednesday opening
Moser's Foods is set to open its new location on the west side of Columbia Wednesday morning.
The location will provide new features such as a Champs Chicken drive-thru, an app to order groceries online and a Hanger 54 Pizza.
The store is 30,000 square feet located at 4420 Faurot Drive, in the Westbury Village off Scott Boulevard.
EmVP: Military member reunites with family in surprise reunion at school
The month of May is Military Appreciation Month to honor our military members who have sacrificed to protect our freedom. And, one Columbia family understands that sacrifice.
Narciso Lara returned last week from serving at Al Dhafra, Air Force Base in the United Arab Emirates.
"So, I've been deployed for seven months, and it feels so surreal to be home right now," he said.
Dozens of protestors in Boone County call for abortion rights
Dozens of protestors gathered outside the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday night to defend abortion rights.
It comes after POLITICO published a leaked draft opinion Monday a draft opinion leaked that the Supreme Court of the United States will vote down the Roe v. Wade decision that granted constitutional abortion rights. Missouri is one of 13 states that has a “trigger law” where if Roe v. Wade us overruled in the Supreme Court, abortion becomes illegal.
Part of the protest at the Boone County Courthouse was lead by The We Project and CoMo for Progress.
Missouri approved the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act in 2019 that would make it a felony to perform or induce an abortion unless it is a medical emergency.
Ashland officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
An Ashland police officer faces injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic Tuesday morning.
The officer was directing traffic at South Henry Clay Boulevard and East Liberty Lane when he was hit from behind and injured by a vehicle, according to Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards.
"While he was directing north and southbound traffic to proceed through the intersection, he had his back facing the west and a motorist coming south through the intersection struck the officer's back with his sideview mirror accidentally," Edwards says.
First Alert Weather
While dry and cloudy Wednesday morning, showers and thunderstorms will be possible again by the afternoon, continuing off/on through Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Temperatures will quickly flip to near record highs early next week.