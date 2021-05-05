Boone County continues vaccination efforts in rural communities
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is continuing vaccination efforts in rural communities this week.
Residents from Sturgeon attended a vaccination clinic Tuesday hosted by the Boone County PHHS, where over 40 residents received their shots.
The events will continue throughout the week. Harrisburg will host its event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Harrisburg Lion's Club. Hallsville's event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30p.m. on Thursday at the Hallsville Community Center.
Missouri House Bill gives hope to those sentenced longer than 10 years
A Missouri House Bill is seen as a last hope for some offenders hoping to serve shorter prison sentences.
After the Missouri Supreme Court ruled last year that a particular law would not be applied retroactively to some offender’s cases, House Bill 504 became the next best hope for clemency.
House Bill 504 states that nonviolent drug offenders sentenced under a particular section of the law with no prior offenses can become eligible for parole after serving 10 years of their sentence.
True/False Film Fest ready to adapt in the event of rain
The True/False Film Fest is set to begin Wednesday at Stephens Lake Park.
The fest, which is typically held in downtown Columbia in various indoor locations, moved the films outdoors this year due to concerns over COVID-19.
One of the biggest challenges organizers are facing prior to the start of the fest is setting up in the rain.
“One of the things I have to pivot with is how is our setup going? Do we need to pause or delay because of rain?” said Carly Love, operations director for Ragtag Film Society.
House fire in Fulton results in $60,000 worth of damage
The Fulton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jefferson Street Tuesday around 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the two story, wooden structure. The fire was contained to one room, but damage was seen in some areas on the second floor. The Fulton Fire Department reported that no residents were in the building at the time of the fire.
Investigators determined the fire to be accidental, and smoking materials were the only thing that could not be ruled out as the cause. The damages to the building were estimated at $60,000.
30 years later: former astronaut, retired MU professor reflects on time in space
Wednesday marks a historic day: the 60th anniversary of the first American in space.
Alan Shepard became the first American to travel in space on May 5, 1961.
Former University of Missouri professor and retired NASA astronaut Linda Godwin said Shepard's mission made a lasting impact on space explorations that followed - even hers.
"For one thing, it stood out," Godwin said. "We've had to start with that step, to move along and get to be where we are."
Godwin was only 8 years old when Shepard took flight, and she remembers being fascinated.
"When I was a kid at that age, I didn't have any clue that I could do that," she said. "They didn't have any women, and it seemed very far away from the environment where I was growing up."