Missouri drivers feel the effects of high gas prices nationwide
Oil companies are struggling to keep up with the increasing demand after having lower production rates during the height of the pandemic.
In Missouri, the current average price per gallon of regular gasoline is $3.11, more than a 76% increase from this time last year. This is the highest gas prices has reached since 2013.
Locals facing eviction find help with Project Homeless Connect event
Stefani Thompson, a Central Missouri Community Action organizer, created a two-day eviction workshop for families affected by the pandemic.
The event was hosted by local organizations to aid families afford back rent on their homes. These families can get 12 months worth of back rent paid and three months forward.
The murder trial of Joseph Elledge: Elledge recounts his actions before and after Ji's death
The eighth day of the murder trial of Joseph Elledge detailed an argument he had with his wife about messages he read on her tablet.
Elledge testified that he pushed Ji during their argument and found her dead in the morning. Elledge drove to Jefferson City with his wife's body in the trunk.
Boone County Sheriff searching for man charged with murder of Columbia man
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mark Alan Achterberg, a Columbia man, charged with first degree murder.
Neighbors claim Achterberg was upset with the victim, Justin Stidham for allegedly stealing his car. A no bond warrant was issued for Achterberg's arrest Tuesday.
Sedalia neighbors report speeding, dangerous driving in area where 11-year-old was hit and killed
A Sedalia resident says the area where an 11-year-old Sedalia Middle School student was struck and killed sees speeding and dangerous driving often.
Jay Faulk says he has video footage of over 30 vehicles speeding in the area near where the driver struck the 11-year-old. Neighbors have reached out to local law enforcement with concerns about the unsafe driving in the area.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
We hope everyone is enjoying the mild, tranquil weather we have had lately! Beautiful sunrises and sunsets across the region too!
Things are about to change today - Wednesday will be a 'transition day', where the weather begins the process of transitioning from mild to cold. We could even get some rain out of this too.