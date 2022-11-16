Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal
Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding.
Tuesday marks the beginning of the 30-day comment period that Missouri residents have to provide feedback on this attempt to protect minors from "non-age-appropriate materials."
According to a news release from Ashcroft's office, libraries would adopt written policies determining what material is age-appropriate. As well, state funds could not be used to purchase or acquire inappropriate materials in any form that "appeal to the prurient interest of a minor."
The rule was added to the Missouri register Tuesday, which prompted Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, the newly-formed library workers union, to speak out against it at a press conference.
"We are completely uninterested in restricting the materials that our patrons have access to that is against every single principle we hold at the library," Bryce Johnsen, another DBRLWU member, said. "But it will mean that we'll have less money."
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night.
April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
After the death investigation, Columbia police arrested Montez Lee Williams, 31. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
Williams is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.
Missouri prison guards to receive checks from class-action lawsuit
Checks are in the mail for Missouri corrections officers after a more than 10-year court battle over compensation.
The state will pay current and former officers $49.5 million after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that officers should be compensated for checking into work.
Officers will receive 80% of the damages this week and next week with the rest of the money arriving by February 2023, according to Gary Burger, a St. Louis lawyer who represented the officers.
Burger called it an "injustice" that they officers weren't compensated for grabbing gear and signing into work.
This will add about $2,000 a year to officers' paychecks, according to Burger.
Boone County personal property owners can see as much as an 20% increase on tax bills
Taxpayers in Boone County are noticing significant increases in their personal property taxes after receiving their bills.
Due to nationwide market conditions impacting new and used car values, taxpayers will likely see an increase in their personal property tax statements this year. Increases are a "direct result of the lack of supply of new vehicles," according to Boone County Assessor Kenny Mohr.
For the 2022 tax year, county assessors are required by state statute to use the October 2021, National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) valuation guide for assessing car values, according to a press release from the Boone County Collector of Revenue, Brian McCollum.
McCollum said they really haven't seen anybody who hasn't been impacted by it.
"I hope this is short lived," Mohr said. "I hope that vehicle prices will stable out and get back to normal."
Location, location, location: Royals to leave Kauffman, search for new stadium home
The Kansas City Royals want to leave Kauffman Stadium.
The announcement came through an open letter Royals Chairman John Sherman penned to the fans by way of a Twitter post:
"Our vision is to not just build a facility that does justice the the spirit of the K. We want to construct a world-class experience - a new ballpark district and all that comes with it - one that is woven into the fabric of our city, can hosts events and concerts, and boosts our local economy. We also envision incorporation our Kansas City fountains, the Royals' crown and our team's rich traditions and history in a new ballpark district." Sherman said in the open letter.
The new plans come at the surprise of none. Sherman took over ownership of the team in 2019. Two years later in 2021, he expressed the team was looking at several spots for where the team was going to play in the future.
The current lease on Kauffman ends in 2031, however the team has previously said they would like a new stadium before then.
It has been heavily rumored that the Royals are eyeing a downtown location for the next stadium.
Forecast: Cold air continues through the week
SNOWFALL RECAP
Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
Snow did over preform in a few places due to a fast transition to snowfall and heavy snow rates. Impacts, however, were limited just as expected.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Ground temperatures are still warmer than freezing so all of the snow will melt on contact with the pavement. However, this will change tonight.
As skies clear up tonight, temperatures will cool in the middle 20s and will freeze any standing water from snow run-off. This may mean there could be patchy slick spots on roads Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Wednesday will be a cool and cloudy day with winds chills ranging from the 10s to 20s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. Stay tuned!