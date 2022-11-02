Public has a chance to weigh in on FUSUS software as informational meetings begin
The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department are partnering to host informational meetings regarding FUSUS, a new software program that allows CPD to access public or business video footage with the owner's permission.
The first meeting was Tuesday night. The city said these meetings will allow community members to speak with FUSUS representatives and CPD staff.
FUSUS is not isolated to solely downtown businesses. Any organization that wants to participate could, even those in residential homes. Columbia Public Schools is one of the entities that has expressed support for the new software.
The second informational meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Molly Bowden Community Policing Center on Wednesday. There will also be a policy and procedures meeting on Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location where input from the two informational meetings will help inform the draft policy shared with council.
Small town remembers its forgotten Black history, preserves historic cemetery for the future
The Namrash Cemetery in Dalton is covered by scenes of wilderness.
A group of townspeople and others from neighboring areas came to clean it up on Saturday.
Namrash used to be home to a growing Black community just south of Dalton. Black farmers worked the fertile land of the surrounding river bottoms.
But over the 20th century, all that went away. All that’s left now is gravestones sunken into the ground by years of flooding. Today, only nine people remain in the town.
The Chariton County Historical Society plans to organize more cleanups for the cemetery in the future. Follow its Facebook page for updates.
Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia
Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night.
Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
Park Development Superintendent Mike Snyder says this is a part of Columbia they have been trying to find land for a long time. He said the parks department has a goal of having a neighborhood park at a half mile walking distance within the entire city of Columbia.
Once Parks and Recreation comes up with a final plan, it will go to the park commission, and the city council. The city council will be the final determination as to what happens with the park.
Amendment 5 to decide future of Missouri National Guard
Since 1974, the Missouri National Guard has been under the state's Department of Public Safety. But this coming midterm election, Missouri voters will decide whether that remains the same.
Amendment 5 will ask Missourians to vote to amend the Missouri constitution to allow the guard to establish its own department.
Under the Missouri constitution, governors are allowed 15 departments. So to add a 16th department, Missouri officials would have to seek that constitutional amendment.
The House and Senate pushed the amendment forward with bipartisan support: it passed in the House 126-2 in April and the Senate 32-0 in May.
Missouri and Massachusetts are the only two states left in the U.S. that do not have their own individual departments for their National Guard.
Rep. Hartzler hosts discussion advocating against marijuana ahead of the November election
Prosecutors, former users, and Missouri legislators joined Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler Tuesday to discuss their issues with recreational marijuana legalization. The discussion was not specifically focused on Amendment 3, but the amendment did remain an important part of the roundtable.
The first speaker in the panel was Jordan Davidson, a communications and legislative affairs officer from Washington D.C. Davidson discussed that he had previously gone through rehabilitation after a marijuana addiction, and he discussed the health issues it presents.
Several state representatives and prosecutors shared concerns that recreational marijuana becoming a part of the constitution could make it very hard to change. For reference, the amendment would add 39 pages to the 120-page Missouri constitution.
Forecast: Mild afternoons over the middle of the week, rain this weekend
Comfortable early November afternoons to begin the month as temps run near 15 degrees above normal.
We will start out Tuesday morning with lots of sunshine and cool morning temps in the 30s and 40s. There may even be some patchy fog over eastern Missouri, mainly along the river valleys and towards the St Louis area. By the afternoon, temps will reach the middle 70s.
The next few days will be very mild and morning temperatures will become milder, too. Daytime temps will reach the middle 70s with morning temps closer to 50 degrees. There will be extra clouds by the end of the week and winds will become breezy by Friday reaching 30-40mph.
By the weekend, expect rain. A stalling storm system will provide rain chances starting Friday afternoon and night. Friday's rain will be best received over western Missouri. Saturday will be wet, especially in the morning. Passing showers and storms are expected widespread throughout the morning, heading east in the afternoon with another slight chance for rain again Saturday evening. These storms will clear up by Sunday.