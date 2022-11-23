Local LGBTQ community center holds vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.
Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.
A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police have not released any details about a motive.
Police: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting in Virginia
Police say six people have been killed after a shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia.
It was second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days.
The assailant is also dead.
EmVP: Christian Fellowship students pack 50,000 meals to fight hunger
The auditorium inside Christian Fellowship School in Columbia turned into an operation to fight hunger this November as students worked to feed children in need.
Students of all grade levels worked in assembly lines to pack 50,000 meals of vitamin-fortified soy-rice casserole for non-profit Kids Against Hunger.
According to nonprofit Kids Against Hunger, more than 16 million children in the United States don't have sufficient access to nutritious foods. By raising money for supplies and packing meals for those in need, these students hope to be part of the solution.
Police start death investigation at home on Clinkscales Road
Police say they have started a death investigation in west Columbia, in the 200 block of Clinkscale Road.
Crime scene investigation materials and personnel were seen at the home by a KOMU 8 reporter, although much of the case's information is yet to be released.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more information is obtained.
Columbia community comes together to find food options ahead of Thanksgiving
With grocery prices up ahead of Thanksgiving this year, the Columbia community is coming together to find solutions to help those who are hungry.
Nonprofit organization Rock the Community held its first "A Thankful Thanksgiving" this Tuesday, giving out free meals, turkeys and hams from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Armory downtown.
The Columbia Farmer's Market was also open on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at its usual location off of Ash Street.
Gov. Parson to announce Missouri attorney general appointment Wednesday
Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for Missouri's new attorney general, who will replace U.S. Senator-elect Eric Schmitt, at a press conference Wednesday morning.
The conference will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.
Parson has allegedly interviewed multiple people for the position, who is set to finish off Schmitt's four-year term ending in 2024.