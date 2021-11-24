MU Health Care reports spike in flu cases ahead of the holidays
MU Health Care has recorded a jump in flu cases over the past two weeks.
"More than 100 positive tests in the past week alone exceeds the entire number of positive results during the 2020-2021 flu season," according to an email sent to KOMU 8.
MU Health Care has reported 141 flu cases so far this season, which started Oct. 3. Only 89 cases were reported all of the 2020-2021 flu season.
CPD seeking public's help in Hundle homicide investigation
The Columbia Police Department, in partnership with CrimeStoppers, is offering a monetary reward for information regarding the death of James Hundle.
Hundle, 52, served as the assistant to the vice chancellor and dean of MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. He was also involved with MU's Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
Tips leading to the arrest of anyone involved could result in a reward of $1,000 or more, according to a press release.
Columbia Utilities hears public feedback for proposed recycling drop-off center
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility held a meeting Tuesday night requesting public feedback regarding a proposed recycling drop-off center at the intersection of Oakland Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive.
The project will cost an estimated $325,000 from the city's Solid Waste Enterprise Revenues.
Six people showed up to the in-person meeting Tuesday night, but Steve Hunt, utility manager for the city of Columbia, said many questions and comments were emailed to him.
Schmitt sues Moberly Public Schools after alleged Sunshine Law violation
Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the Moberly Public School District after it allegedly violated the Sunshine Law.
Schmitt alleges the district charged the attorney general's office $2,145.60 in exchange for documentation regarding the district's policy for recording IEP and 504 plan meetings. A statement released by the office stated the cost was excessive and violated the Sunshine Law.
A new state law took effect in August that prohibits school districts from preventing parents or guardians from recording those IEP meetings.
Cole County judge rules in lawsuit over DHSS public health regulations
A Cole County judge ruled against Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services in a lawsuit over the department's authority to create and implement public health laws.
Judge Daniel Green ruled DHSS regulations unconstitutionally delegate too much power to individual health officials and directors, bypassing the authority given to elected bodies.
In his ruling, Green said DHSS can't "abolish representative government in the creation of public health laws" or "authorize closure of a school or assembly based on the unfettered opinion of an unelected official."