Mid-Missouri special election results
Ballot measures in Columbia and Jefferson City passed, while Osage Beach measures failed.
All precincts in mid-Missouri are now reporting.
CDC recommends giving COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday evening she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against COVID-19.
This follows Tuesday's unanimous 14-0 vote in favor of the child-sized doses of Pfizer's vaccine for younger kids.
The expanded vaccine recommendations apply to about 28 million children in the United States.
Defense claims Joseph Elledge accidentally killed his wife
The second day of the Joseph Elledge murder trial included opening statements and roughly three hours of audio recordings from Mengqi Ji's phone.
Elledge took the stand to fill in the blanks of the hours of audio recordings included as evidence and claimed Ji's death, following an altercation, was accidental.
The court will reconvene Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and cover the final six hours of recordings.
Law enforcement gets more disciplinary protections in updated Columbia city code
The tense Columbia City Council meeting Monday resulted in changes to the city code relating to police officer discipline and gave the green light for a number of new construction projects.
The new rules for disciplinary procedures for police officers places restrictions on the ability for the Citizens Police Review Board to call subject officers to questioning.
This brings the rules for police officer disciplinary procedures in line with Senate Bill 26 that the Missouri legislature passed in July.
State government building destroyed in Monday night fire
A leased state building in Jefferson City was destroyed after a structure fire Monday night.
"It was a tremendous fire, I've never seen anything like it," Bernard Groner, a partner at P&G Development, said.
The total coast of damage is unknown at this time.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Another frosty mornings are expected this week followed by a warm-up into the weekend.
Seasonally cool temperatures will continue over the coming days. Average highs are in the upper 50s for early November. Average lows are around 40 degrees. We have been much cooler than that.