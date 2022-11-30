Kevin Johnson executed Tuesday night after court denies stay
Kevin Johnson was executed by lethal injection around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
Johnson was scheduled to be executed for the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee, a crime Johnson committed at 19 years old.
The Missouri State Supreme Court denied Johnson's request late Monday night for a stay of execution.
The U.S. Supreme Court also denied a request for a stay late Tuesday. Justice Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson indicated they would support a stay.
Gov. Parson denied a clemency plea for Johnson on Monday.
Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting
Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting.
Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning.
Police identified Jefferson City residents Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, as the two victims.
Smock was an employee at the bar.
A co-worker and friend of Smock, Taylor Horn, said she started working with Smock three years ago. She said he was always a joy to be around and very easy to get close too.
"Everybody's shown support for Skylar," Horn said. "It's very obvious that he swayed a lot of people in a lot of ways, and he was there for a lot of people. He was a very popular guy here in town."
Giving Tuesday offers a big break for smaller nonprofits
Giving Tuesday, an annual online fundraiser run by CoMoGives, began Tuesday. The fundraiser supports 153 nonprofits in Columbia and the surrounding area.
CoMoGives has a leaderboard that tracks total donations, with a goal of raising $2 million. While some nonprofits have already received tens of thousands of dollars, some less popular nonprofits have yet to receive a single donation.
Hope Sickmeier is the garden educator of the Southern Boone Learning Garden, a nonprofit teaching kids in the Southern Boone School District how to grow and eat new foods. She said Giving Tuesday makes a huge difference on smaller nonprofits.
Four juveniles detained after Battle High altercation
Columbia police detained four juveniles Tuesday morning for involvement in an altercation at Battle High School, according to the police department.
In the tweet, CPD said officers responded at approximately 10:50 a.m. Columbia Public Schools Safety and Security staff determined the altercation was between several male students.
Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, confirmed this information and said the district cannot release individual student information as it is considered closed record by state law.
"SROs and administrators address the matter," Baumstark said.
School resource officers and CPS staff were able to resolve the conflict.
Holiday lights display returns to Veterans United Home Loans for third consecutive year
Veterans United Home Loans is bringing back its drive-thru holiday light spectacular for the third consecutive year.
Beginning Dec. 7 through Dec. 18, the 2022 Bright Lights/Holiday Nights display will be open to the public, free of charge, from 7 to 10:30 p.m., at 550 Veterans United Drive. No reservations are required.
Vehicles will enter from the eastern-most Veterans United Drive campus entrance and will exit through the western-most exit. During the event, the only way to access Veterans United Drive will be from State Farm Parkway. Traffic on South Providence Road will be restricted from turning east onto Veterans United Drive.
Veterans United said last year, traffic was heaviest in the early evening, so people are encouraged to consider attending during the later hours.
Forecast: Wednesday's daytime temps will be 30 degrees colder than yesterday
Wednesday will be a cold and breezy day with struggling daytime temps.
Morning wind chills on Wednesday will be around 10 to 15 degrees, feeling only as warm as about 25 to 30 this afternoon. Brrr!
The rest of the week will quickly turn warmer and will remain breezy. Winds will become gusty out from the south by Friday and leads to another major warm-up where temps jump back to 60 degrees!