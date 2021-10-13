Public safety officials request additional assistance for to-go cocktail law
Public safety officials in Missouri are requesting Governor Mike Parson and legislature for more agents to help with to-go cocktail compliance.
The bill was approved by lawmakers this spring and went into effect on Aug. 28, making to-go alcohol permanent.
According to the budget proposal, there is a request for four agents to implement routine inspections on liquor licenses and ensure the provision is followed safely.
COVID-19 long-haulers suffer change of smell and taste months after diagnosis
Long term symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, from COVID-19 are still affecting those who had the virus months ago.
It's a change all too familiar for Dr. Christine Franzese, who is an ears, nose and throat specialist at MU Health Care. She's seen it from her patients and in her own experience.
Dr. Franzese has recommended different recovery options to help speed up the process. For some, she has used smell tests to keep track of their progress. She has even recommended smell retraining devices to some patients.
Rocheport Bridge construction begins with 2024 completion date
The new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport began construction Tuesday morning.
Governor Mike Parson, Missouri Department of Transportation officials and area officials welcomed the start of construction of the new bridge during a ceremony held at Les Bourgeois.
The current bridge, which was built in 1960, is rated as being in poor condition. The bridge is considered safe and will continue to be maintained by MoDOT while construction of the new bridge is underway.
Bus drivers completing hiring process after CPS increases pay
More than 10 bus drivers are completing the hiring process for Columbia Public Schools' transportation provider, Student Transportation of America (STA), according to spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
This comes after the Columbia School Board voted on Monday to raise the bus driver starting hourly pay from $16.25 per hour to $18.25 per hour, with hopes to decrease the driver shortage.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
A warm front and a cold front will pass through on Wednesday.
The warm front will produce morning showers and thunderstorms. These are not expected to be severe, but may include lightning and heavy downpours.