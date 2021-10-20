NextGen opens up for precision health research and clinic use
The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building opened for the first time Tuesday on MU's campus.
The building is just one step in the UM System’s Precision Health Initiative that will span across all four campuses. The goal of the initiative is to accelerate medical breakthroughs in Missouri and stimulate the economy with jobs and research grants.
Sorrels Overpass rehabilitation accelerated after Monday crash
The 63-year-old Sorrels Overpass will start rehabilitation immediately after a crash Monday afternoon left the bridge severely damaged.
The project, which included replacing the bridge deck and girders, was announced in May and was scheduled to begin in 2022. Missouri Department of Transportation bridge crews decided that the bridge was unsafe to use following Monday's crash and that the rehabilitation needed to be accelerated as a result.
Graduate workers protest after MU's mask mandate expires
Graduate workers from the University of Missouri marched in favor of reinstating a mask requirement Tuesday morning. This comes after the university's mask mandate expired Friday.
The march began at the Virginia Avenue Parking structure and ended across the street from the NextGen Precision Health Building during its opening ceremony.
Missouri Board of Education OKs shorter training path to substitute teaching
The Missouri State Board of Education unanimously approved adding a streamlined option to becoming a substitute teacher Tuesday.
The board approved the request from Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner of educator quality at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, to pass the emergency amendment, which allows a second, shorter route to becoming a substitute teacher.
The new option — which was first used during the pandemic — requires 20 hours of DESE-approved online training as part of the certification process. The other, longstanding option requires 60 semester hours of college-level credit from a DESE-recognized institution, according to the department's website.