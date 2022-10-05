Columbia Police Department responding to an individual pushed off of Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane
An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown.
A person of interest has been identified by the Columbia Police Department. Crime scene investigators were brought to the area, per Christian Tabak of the Columbia Public Information Office. There is believed to be no active threat to the community at this time.
KOMU 8 News will update this story as more details are made known.
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail.
However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in order to cast their ballots at polling locations, as well as congressional and state House redistricting, there are some voters who could expect to see a very different ballot than they could be used to in the past.
As a result of the state House redistricting, the districts that were in Moniteau County are now fully in Boone County. For the congressional districts, the third and fourth congressional districts are now split down the center of Columbia on Broadway.
Columbia skilled trade teacher surprised with $100,000 national prize
Harbor Freight Tools for School surprised Columbia Area Career Center high school teacher Jared Monroe with a grand prize of $100,000 Tuesday morning.
Monroe had no idea he won, and his wife, Amber Monroe, said it was hard to keep it a secret from him.
"It means a lot because I sacrificed a lot of time for my job, and sometimes that energy and focus can be on them, but this is important also. So I just appreciate that they understand that my job means a lot to me, and they're always there to support me," Jared Monroe said.
Missouri Task Force 1 performs search operations on Fort Myers Beach
Missouri Task Force 1 is currently performing primary searches on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) said Tuesday morning.
The task force was assigned to the Fort Myers Monday and has since moved to the beach. The team is going structure by structure searching for survivors, as well as documenting damage to each building.
The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 101 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength. At least 54 people died in Lee County, Florida, alone, the county's sheriff said.
Missouri special session ends with the Senate passing agricultural tax credits
The Missouri Senate approved a $40 million package to create and extend agricultural tax credits in a 26-3 vote Tuesday.
House bill 3 has now passed both legislative chambers and it will now move to Gov. Mike Parson's desk. With both the rural incentives and income tax cuts bills passed, the special session is now over. Gov. Parson's office said he will sign the bills into law Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.
Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) attempted to amend the bill to bar foreign-owned farms from receiving the bill's tax credits, but the amendment was deemed to be out of the special session's scope. If that amendment had passed, the bill would've needed to go through the House again.
While the amendment had no success in the special session, Sen. Jason Bean (R-Dunklin) said foreign-owned farms could become a topic in the Senate's regular session come January.