The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular.
A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means recreational marijuana use would be legalized, which has been a popular topic since being put on the ballot.
The Missouri Catholic Conference released a statement Friday in opposition of the amendment, citing "social costs" and "substance abuse" as a few of its concerns.
In the statement, the Missouri Catholic Conference referenced "respiratory, mental health issues and learning, memory and attention loss."
A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia.
Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder.
During the investigation, officers said they found the body of a woman concealed in a closet. The probable cause statement identified the victim as Conner's roommate, who has mental and physical disabilities. Police said there was evidence that she had been restrained and suffered severe blunt-force trauma to the head.
Conner is currently held in Boone County Jail without bond.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 marks the final day Missourians can register for the upcoming midterm election.
With the new ID requirements implemented by House bill 1878, voters are now required to present a government issued photo ID to not only register, but to vote as well on Nov. 8.
And with the implementation of HB 1878, voters are able to change their address after the registration deadline by going to their county clerk's office.
Voters who want to check their registration status can fill out a form on the Secretary of State's website.
Much of mid-Missouri saw rainfall totals of around half of an inch. Another quick round of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday morning before we dry out for the rest of the week.
Tuesday night will be mostly dry for most of the night, but that will change for Wednesday morning as another round of showers is expected to arrive along with a cold front. In addition to the showers we might even hear a few rumbles of thunder!
Temperatures will be cooler for Thursday as we start in the middle 40s and only reach the middle 60s. In addition to the cooler air we will see windy conditions through the day with gusts up to 30-35 mph possible
Temperatures will remain cooler for Friday, but a brief warm up is expected for Saturday before a bigger push of cooler air arrives for early next week.
MU Health Care will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in Columbia and Fulton this weekend.
In Columbia, the drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Providence Medical Park, located at 551 E. Southampton Drive. Additional flu shot clinics will be held at the medical park on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at the same time.
In Fulton, the clinic will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Fulton Family Health, located at 2613 Fairway Drive, Suite C.
The events will offer car-side flu shots to adults and kids 6 months and older. The new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine will also be available to those 12 and older.
Dates to remember
- Absentee voting period begins: Sept. 27
- Voter registration deadline for midterm election: Oct. 12
- First day of no-excuse absentee voting: Oct. 25
- Last day to vote absentee: Nov. 7
- Midterm election: Nov. 8
How to register to vote
To vote in Missouri, you must be a Missouri resident and U.S. citizen. You also have to be at least 17-and-a-half years old to register to vote and 18 years of age to vote.
How to vote absentee
Absentee voting at local election offices started Sept. 27 for those who are eligible:
- Voter will be absent from their voting jurisdiction on Election Day,
- Voter is incapacitated or confined due to illness or injury, or is the primary caretaker for someone who is,
- Voter is restricted by religious belief or practice,
- Voter is employed as or by an Election Day authority at a voting location different than their own,
- Voter is incarcerated, but still allowed to vote,
- Voter is a participant in the Department of State's Address Confidentiality Program.
You must request a ballot by Oct. 26. You can return the ballot by mail or fax, but it must be received no later than 5 p.m. the second Wednesday before the election, which is Oct. 26.
New voter ID law
A new voter ID law went into effect Aug. 28. Out-of-state driver's licenses, bank notes, utility bills, student IDs and other formerly accepted forms of ID are no longer valid.
Valid ID examples include:
- Non-expired Missouri driver's license
- State-issued ID
- Non-expired U.S. passport
- Military photo ID
