Local pharmacies affected by nationwide Adderall shortage
Due to ongoing manufacturing delays, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared an Adderall shortage, with some companies leaving backorders at pharmacies nationwide.
After KOMU 8 called multiple local pharmacies, including Kilgore's, Walgreens and CVS at Schnucks, most said that they are having issues getting it in stock or are low on certain doses. Some are even out of certain doses completely.
MU Health Care psychiatrist Dr. Ashish Sarangi said patients have called their doctors explaining they've had difficulty acquiring their medication.
"Adderall is a pretty common prescribed medication for patients with ADHD or patients with narcolepsy," Sarangi said. "Not getting it regularly can have a lot of impact on focus, attention and concentration. Kids kind of depend on this medication to study in school and focus."
Columbia church hosts screenings to help combat breast cancer disparities in people of color
Throughout the month of October, various organizations are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month on a national scale. Locally, there are efforts to raise awareness, but some groups have a more target population in mind.
"When we look at the overall incidence of breast cancer in white women versus Black women, it's really not statistically significantly different," Dr. Terry Elwing, a breast radiologist at MU Health Care, said. "However, when we look at age groups and categories of Black women versus white women, there is a statistically significant increased number of Black women of young age who develop breast cancer."
Every third Sunday, Second Baptist hosts free health screenings for blood pressure and glucose levels. On Sunday, it hosted a breast cancer-themed screening for girls and women.
Commission proposes increasing teacher pay and measures to fill vacancies across Missouri
A commission within Missouri's State Board of Education shared its recommendations for teacher recruitment and retention to the board Tuesday morning.
The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission presented immediate, short-term and long-term priorities.
Margie Vandeven, the commissioner of Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), said increasing teacher pay has been on the board's mind for a long time.
"If we value education and we try to think about what is the biggest indicator, the biggest way to have an impact on our educational systems, it's our teachers," Vandeven said.
Mary Schrag, a member of the State Board of Education and Blue Ribbon Commission, said the next step for the commission is to discuss the recommendations at local town hall meetings.
EmVP UPDATE: 'Fulton Greeter' receives new wheelchair from donations
For nearly the last two decades, Pastor Mike Crowson has been smiling and waving to cars from the corner of Second and Bluff Streets.
"Just seeing people and hopefully putting a smile on their face," Crowson said about why he makes it a point to wave outside him house.
Crowson has also been the pastor of Harmony Baptist Church for 25 years. In an effort to give back to him, the church's congregation and community members donated nearly $15,000 to get him a new wheelchair.
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have worked to evolve Columbia's youth community with performing arts.
The team consists of local children ranging from the ages of 5 to 18, who all have a love for dance. Drill can teach children discipline, mannerisms, communication, and punctuality, according to Barry.
The steppers took a three-year hiatus due to being released from their partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the Columbia area and COVID-19. Since then, the biggest obstacles the steppers have encountered are funding and finding a place to call home.
Forecast: Cold for Wednesday, but a major warming trend begins soon
After several weeks of fall-like temperatures mother nature has given us a peak of winter with our first hard freeze of the season and temperatures flirting with records.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 20s across the region resulting in another hard freeze. The record low temperature for the day is 22° set in 1972 so we will be watching closely to see if we can break a record.
In addition to the frigid air, wind chills will be in the middle 10s.
Sunshine is expected to be abundant through the day with highs warming to the lower 50s in the afternoon. A few clouds will start to move in through the evening and overnight hours.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warming trend will begin on Thursday and you’ll notice a significant difference as highs reach the upper 60s. The warm up will continue as highs warm to near 80° by the end of the week into the weekend.
As we get large changes in temperature we will start to see windy conditions.
The pattern looks to get a little more active for next week as rain chances and even thunderstorm chances return to the forecast.