Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3
Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana.
Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana.
Amendment 3 faced a long legal battle to land on the Nov. 8 ballot. Joy Sweeney filed a lawsuit claiming there weren't actually enough verified signatures on the petition. Sweeney appealed twice and the challenge ended after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to take up the case in September.
Every Missourian voter will have Amendment 3 on their ballot on Nov. 8 and KOMU 8 has a full voter guide available on KOMU.com.
Columbia Police shut down Lyon Street in response to barricade incident
The Columbia Police Department responded to a barricaded subject and potential hostage incident at a house on the 600 block of Lyon Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Officers tried to make contact with the individuals inside the house upon arrival. One male individual left and then re-entered the house. CPD eventually determined this individual to be the suspect of the situation.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., police entered the residence and took the suspect into custody.
Police have responded to prior cases and charges filed regarding the suspect, including a kidnapping charge, an order protection violation, harassment, and domestic violence.
Police say that the situation has been resolved and there is not active threat to the community.
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street.
Barry, a senior at MU, said he was shot in the left arm while walking home to his apartment with his family.
Two other victims remain unidentified. They went to the hospital on their own after the incident.
First day of no-excuse absentee voting brings more voters to the polls
The Nov. 8 election is the first to be affected by changes to voting laws made by House bill 1878. The law allows for in-person absentee voters to be able to vote without an excuse starting two weeks before the election. That time period began on Tuesday.
The change to absentee voting is accompanied by a change in law requiring all voters except mail-in absentee voters to vote using acceptable government-issued photo identification, which include Missouri driver's licenses, non-driver's licenses, military ID with a photo, and photo ID present in documents like a passport.
KOMU 8 contacted clerk's offices throughout mid-Missouri, and they all said they expect increases in absentee voting through Nov. 7.
Police confirm no threat after responding to incident at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents.
Around 12:15 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report that a student was potentially armed on school grounds. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene out of an abundance of caution, according to a police report.
After responding to the scene, officers said they were able to locate the student within a matter of minutes and determined that there was no weapon or threat on school grounds. Police said at no point in time was the school locked down or there believed to be an active threat.
While there was no threat, CPD is also grateful for the vigilance of the individual who made the initial report.
Missouri football will honor St. Louis school shooting victims at Saturday's game
Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz shared his thoughts on Monday's school shooting in St. Louis at the beginning of his weekly press conference Tuesday.
Two victims were killed at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, including 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell. The gunman, who was killed in a gunfire exchange with police, graduated from the school last year.
Drinkwitz said the team will do "something" to honor the victims Saturday when the Tigers play at South Carolina.
"Such a shame for us to continue to have to face these types of stories and issues," Drinkwitz said. "For me, it's not political at all. It's about protecting the future of our country and our children are our future, and we cannot continue to live like this."