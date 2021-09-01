TARGET 8: Fake vaccination cards raise concern in mid-Missouri
As businesses and places of employment are using vaccination incentives and requirements in mid-Missouri, penalties hover for those using fake vaccination cards.
One MU Health law professor said there's a legal price to pay for the use of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards.
"All vaccine cards are stamped and authorized by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," he said. "There's a federal law that protects the use of government logos. That law carries a potential $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison."
Earlier this year, the FBI issued a public service announcement to be on the look out for fraudulent cards.
Wrong inmate released from Randolph County Jail
Deputies are searching for a Moberly woman after she was wrongly released from the Randolph County Jail over the weekend.
Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said jail employees accidentally released 24-year-old Ellen R. Goble instead of another female inmate. He said the two women have identical descriptions, including height, weight, eye color and hair color.
Investigation underway after human remains found in Pulaski County
Deputies and detectives located human skeletal remains around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 28 in Pulaski County.
Officials believe they have the deceased subject identified but are waiting for confirmation by the medical examiner and for families to be notified.
The case is currently open, pending further investigation.
Bus driver shortage affecting CPS students and causing delays
A shortage of school bus drivers is stranding students and upsetting Columbia Public School parents.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told the Columbia Missourian that the district could use eight or nine more drivers at a minimum.
"This year and last year, there has been a nationwide shortage of drivers - Columbia is no different," she said.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
A cold front passed through central Missouri overnight leading to some patchy morning drizzle and low clouds. Expect a brief chance for precipitation until 9am.